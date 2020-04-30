Blackmagic’s Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR is now shipping and —fortunately— it includes two key functions I had suggested a year ago at NAB 2019. The new Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR accepts an SDI and delivers it to a monitor with DisplayPort input (including the Apple Pro Display XDR I’ve covered before). The Teranex Mini SDI to HDMI HDR does the same with an HDMI monitor or even a consumer TV set. Ahead I’ll share the five questions I asked, Blackmagic’s responses and my conclusions. After that, I’ll share the official press release.

TÉPPER: Does the superimposed output allow for showing the incoming framerate on the connected monitor output? If so, to how many decimals does it show the framerate superimposed on the external monitor (i.e. 3 digits like 23.976 or 2 digits like 23.98)?

BLACKMAGIC: Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR (or Teranex Mini SDI to HDMI 8K HDR) can show up to two scopes as overlays on the footage on the DisplayPort outputs. These scopes will display the input video format and frame rate, detailed to two decimal points. Example would be 23.98.

TÉPPER: How is the superimposed waveform monitor calibrated? (I gave several examples.)

BLACKMAGIC: The waveform is displayed in IRE units 0 to 100%, and Histogram is displayed from 0 to 1023 (10-bit scale).

TÉPPER: Do you have a graphic or video that illustrates the framerate display and waveform display explained above on a monitor?

BLACKMAGIC: Unfortunately no.

TÉPPER: Does it always scale the input video to the native monitor resolution (as insinuated in the press release), or does it also offer the option to display it 1:1 (pixel-by-pixel)?

BLACKMAGIC: Both modes are available. Scaling is user selectable with the “Scale Output to Fit Display” checkbox. This is the only use option that will affect scaling (image size).

TÉPPER: When it scales the input video to the native monitor solution, does it maintain the original aspect ratio (adding either letterboxes or pillarboxes when appropriate)? Or does it give both options?

BLACKMAGIC: When “Scale Output to Fit Display” is checked, the device will scale the input video to fit the native monitor resolution (full screen). If the input video and monitor aspect ratio match, then one could say the original aspect ratio is maintained. If the input video and monitor aspect ratio do not match, then the output will be stretched to fit. When “Scale Output to Fit Display” is unchecked, the monitor displays a pixel for pixel representation of the input. So depending on the input video and monitor resolution, letterboxes and pillarboxes may be applied. Aspect Ratio is always maintained in this scenario.

Blackmagic also added:

There is another user setting that may be of interest. “Clip to legal levels” describes the converter’s input range because DisplayPort monitors always display full range video. When “normal” is selected, Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K expands the input to match the monitor. If you select “Show illegal,” the input range is sent to your monitor unexpanded (no change).

Conclusions

I am glad that Blackmagic is offering these two features that were sadly never completely implemented in DreamColor displays from HP. The earliest DreamColor models I reviewed always rounded framerates to the closest integer, which is not even close to optimum. Some of the later DreamColor monitors displayed framerates to two decimal points, but in my repeated testing, they were often very inaccurate measurements of displaying the incoming framerates. While it seems like Átomos has always handled this correctly (to two decimal points), it currently offers a small number of larger displays. I like these devices which allow both waveform monitor and the incoming framerate at least to two decimals, although I would really prefer it to be three decimals in the case of ≈23.976 as covered in several prior articles. I would prefer the onscreen displays to be as in the below examples:

≈23.976

24.00

25

≈29.97

≈47.952

50

≈59.94

However, it is very valuable as it is currently with only two decimals, especially since it also offers the waveform monitor. Pick the DisplayPort version if that’s what your monitor has, including the Apple Pro Display XDR (which I have covered in these articles). If your monitor only has HDMI (be it a DreamColor, other professional monitor or even a consumer TV set), choose the HDMI version.

Official press release

Blackmagic Design announces Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR now shipping

Advanced 8K monitoring solution that lets you use the new Apple Pro Display XDR as a color critical reference monitor on set and in post production!

Fremont, CA, USA – Thursday, April 23, 2020 – Blackmagic Design today announced Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR, an advanced 8K DisplayPort monitoring solution for DisplayPort monitors such as the new Apple Pro Display XDR. With dual on screen scope overlays, HDR, scaled and pixel-by-pixel modes, and 33 point 3D LUTs, Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort has been specifically designed for use in professional film and television markets.

Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR is available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$1295.

Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR is an advanced 8K monitoring solution for Pro Display XDR and other DisplayPort computer displays or high quality monitors. There are even 2 on-screen scopes that can be selected between WFM, Parade, Vector and Histogram. Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR is perfect for film studios and broadcasters who need professional but affordable color accurate monitoring.

Customers also get an elegant design with color LCD for monitoring and control of settings. The front panel includes controls and a color display for monitoring the video input, audio meters and video standard indication. With Pro Display XDR, this panel can be used to control display settings such as switching reference modes and adjusting brightness.

The rear panel has Quad Link 12G-SDI for HD, Ultra HD as well as up to 8K formats. There is a USB‑C style connection for monitors such as the Pro Display XDR, and 2 full size DisplayPort connections for regular computer monitors. The built-in scaler will ensure the video input standard is scaled to the native resolution of the connected DisplayPort monitor. Or, use the built-in pixel-by-pixel mode to view unscaled HD or 4K content. Customers can even connect both 2SI and Square Division inputs.

Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR has everything for the latest HDR workflows. All that’s required is to connect a Pro Display XDR or an HDR compatible DisplayPort monitor to allow HDR SDI monitoring. Static metadata PQ formats in the VPID are handled according to the ST2108-1, ST2084 and the ST425 standards. ST425 defines 2 new bits in the VPID to indicate transfer characteristic of SDR or PQ, and ST2108-1 defines how to transport HDR static or dynamic metadata over SDI. There is also support for ST2082-10 for 12G SDI, as well as ST425 for 3G-SDI sources. Both Rec.2020 and Rec.709 color space are supported, and 100% of the DCI-P3 format.

Two fully independent on-screen scopes are included so compliance with broadcast standards is easy when doing critical high-end work. Scopes are overlaid on screen so they can customize position, size and opacity. Customers can select from a range of scopes, including waveform for displaying luminance levels of their input signal. The vectorscope display allows customers to see the intensity of color at 100% SDI reference levels. Customers also get RGB and YUV parade displays, which are ideal for color correction and checking for illegal levels. Histogram shows the distribution of white to black detail in their images and highlights or shadows clipping.

Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR includes the same high quality 33 point 3D LUTs as used in the film industry. Two independent 3D LUTs can be loaded and customers can select between them from the front panel.

All Quad Link 12G-SDI inputs have outputs for looping to other equipment. Plus all HD, Ultra HD and 8K standards are supported allowing broadcast or film industry use. In 720p, customers get support for 50p, 59.94p up to 60p. In 1080i formats, they get 50i, 59.94i up to 60i. 1080p, 1080PsF as well as 2160p formats are supported from 23.98 to 60 fps. Customers even get support for 2K and 4K DCI film formats from 23.98p to 60p. 4320p 8K formats are supported at 23.98, 24, 25, 29.97, 50, up to 59.94. With 2SI to Square Division conversion built in, an 8K source will be automatically converted for the monitor. Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR even handles both Level A or B 3G-SDI plus YUV and RGB SDI formats.

The front panel LCD provides confidence monitoring with both images and accurate audio level meters. There are menus for all functions and it’s easy to scroll through menu “pages” to find settings that need changing. The 3D LUTs can be enabled just by pressing the buttons labelled 1 or 2. The audio meters can even be switched between VU or PPM ballistics. There are settings for configuring scopes and their on-screen location or opacity. Customers can even view and edit network settings.

For rack mounting, customers can simply add a Teranex Mini Rack Shelf. This consists of a metal tray that holds the converter and allows it to be screwed down before the whole shelf is bolted into the rack. Of course, Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR includes rubber feet that customers can attach to the underside of the converter if they want to place it on a desktop.

“We are excited to announce the immediate availability of the Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR for customers working with the new Pro Display XDR,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “It provides advanced HDR and color -critical monitoring features such as built in scopes, 33 point 3D LUT support, and native 8K for the latest customer workflows!”

Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR Features

Includes support for HDR via SDI and DisplayPort.

2 built in scopes live overlaid on monitor.

Film industry quality 33 point 3D LUTs.

Advanced Quad Link 12G-SDI inputs for 8K.

Scales input video to the native monitor resolution.

Selectable HD and 4K content pixel-by-pixel mode.

Includes LCD for monitoring and menu settings.

Utility software included for Mac and Windows.

Supports Pro Display XDR and latest 4K, 5K, 6K, 8K DisplayPort monitors.

Can be used on a desktop or rack mounted.

Availability and Price

Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR is available now for US$1295 excluding duties, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

