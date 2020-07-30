Blackmagic Announces ATEM Mini Pro ISO

The ATEM Mini Pro ISO is a new low-cost live production switcher with a new five stream recording engine that allows all video inputs to be recorded, allowing a live production to be edited after the event. This allows users to get a clean feed of all inputs and use edit software multi-cam features for later editing. ATEM Mini Pro ISO also records all audio files, media pool graphics and a DaVinci Resolve project file, so a live production can be opened and edited with a single click.

Miniaturized control panel based design.

Built in support for recording each input as a separate ISO file.

Saves DaVinci Resolve project file for 1 click editing of live production.

Supports connecting up to 4 cameras or computers.

Live streaming via Ethernet supported on ATEM Mini Pro.

USB output operates as a webcam and supports all video software.

Automatically standards converts and re-syncs all HDMI inputs.

Includes free ATEM Software Control for Mac and Windows.

Internal media for 20 RGBA graphics for titles, opening plates and logos.

Includes ATEM Advanced Chroma Key for green/blue screen work.

Multiview allows monitoring of all cameras on ATEM Mini Pro.

Audio mixer supports limiter, compressor, 6 band EQ and more!

The ATEM Mini Pro ISO model can also save a DaVinci Resolve project file, so with a single click, customers can open their live production as a video edit. All cuts, dissolves and media pool graphics will be loaded. This means customers can fine tune edit points or even completely replace shots. The DaVinci Resolve Sync Bin lets customers select new shots via a multiview so it’s very easy to use. Customers can even relink to Blackmagic RAW camera files for adding professional color correction and finishing in Ultra HD.

There’s never been a switcher that’s easier to use, as customers simply press any of the input buttons labelled 1 to 4 on the front panel to cut between video sources. Customers can choose between cut or effects transitions by selecting the cut or auto buttons. Unlike cut, the auto button tells ATEM Mini to use a video effect when switching inputs. Customers can select from exciting transitions such as dissolve, or more dramatic effects such as dip to color, DVE squeeze and DVE push. The DVE is perfect for picture in picture effects and customers can instantly set up different picture positions.

With 4 independent HDMI inputs, customers can connect up to 4 high quality video cameras. All video sources will re-sync to the switcher if they operate at different video standards so customers don’t have to worry about connecting video devices as they all just work. Imagine taking advantage of the low light capability of better cameras for theater production, weddings, school concerts and music videos.

The ATEM Mini Pro model has a built in hardware streaming engine for live streaming via its ethernet connection. That means customers can live stream to YouTube, Facebook and Twitch in better quality, without dropped frames and with much simpler settings. Just select the streaming service and enter the streaming key. There are palettes in ATEM Software Control for streaming setup, plus streaming status is also displayed in the multiview. Streaming status is easy to understand as the data rate indicator shows internet speed required for the video format users are using.

The ATEM Mini Pro model also supports direct recording of their streaming data to USB flash disks. That means customers get very long recordings in the same H.264 video files with AAC audio that customers streamed, so customers can direct upload to any online video site, such as YouTube and Vimeo. ATEM Mini Pro supports multiple disks when used with a USB hub or Blackmagic MultiDock, so when a disk fills recording can continue to a second disk for non-stop recording. Record settings and disk selection are set up in ATEM Software Control and there’s a record status view in the built in multiview.

To ensure maximum compatibility, ATEM Mini features a USB connection that operates as a simple webcam source. That means customers can plug in and instantly get working with any video software. The software is tricked into thinking the ATEM Mini is a common webcam, but it’s really a live production switcher. That guarantees full compatibility with any video software and in full resolution 1080HD quality. ATEM Mini works with software and platforms such as Open Broadcaster, XSplit Broadcaster, YouTube Live, Facebook Live, Skype, Zoom, Twitch, Periscope, Livestream, Wirecast and more.

Each of the 4 HDMI inputs feature their own dedicated standards converter. That means ATEM Mini will automatically convert 1080p, 1080i and 720p sources to the video standard of the switcher. The HDMI output is a true “aux” output so customers can clean switch each HDMI input or program to this output. If users are using program/preview switching, the HDMI out can be selected to preview, or on the ATEM Mini Pro model, it can be selected to display a full multiview.

The ATEM Software Control app unlocks the hidden power of ATEM Mini and allows access to every feature in the switcher. ATEM Software Control features a visual switcher user interface with parameter palettes for making quick adjustments. Although customers can normally connect via USB, if customers connect using Ethernet it’s possible for multiple users to connect to ATEM Mini using separate copies of ATEM Software Control on different computers.

The built-in “media pool” allows the loading of up to 20 separate broadcast quality RGBA graphics for titles, opening plates and logos. Graphics can be loaded via ATEM Software Control or downloaded directly from Photoshop using the ATEM Photoshop plug-in.

For news or on-set presentation work, ATEM Mini is perfect as it has an upstream ATEM Advanced Chroma Key plus an additional downstream linear keyer. Customers can even use it for title overlays by creating graphics with a green or blue background and the keyer will knock out the green and make the background transparent.

When doing larger live productions with multiple cameras, it’s very useful to see all their video sources at the same time on a single monitor. The ATEM Mini Pro model includes a professional multiview that lets customers see all 4 video inputs, plus preview and program on a single HDMI television or monitor. Each camera view includes tally indicators so