In BeyondPodcasting episode 3, Allan Tépper discusses audio plugins and more with Chris Curran of Podcast Engineering School. Ahead you’ll get to hear the entire episode and see a list of all equipment, services and software discussed and/or used to produce this episode, including links to many of them.
Equipment, services + software discussed and/or used with this episode:
- Cleanfeed.net (reviewed here) used to link and record Allan Tépper and Chris Curran remotely at 48 kHz sampling rate.
- ElectroVoice RE20 (vintage version) microphone used by Chris Curran
- RØDE Broadcaster microphone (reviewed here, Amazon — B&H) used by Allan Tépper
- RØDE AI–1 interface preamp/A-to-D converter (reviewed here, Amazon — B&H)
- Neve Portico 2 channel strip (B&H) used by Chris Curran
- Sound Devices MixPre–6 (B&H) used by Chris Curran. (Allan Tépper reviewed the smaller MixPre–3 here.)
- Audio Hijack by Rogue Amoeba (used by Chris Curran and occasionally by Allan Tépper)
- Izotype Ozone 8 (B&H retail price — B&H educational price) used by Chris Curran
- Izotope RX6 Advanced (B&H retail price — B&H educational price) now used by both Chris Curran and Allan Tépper
- Auphonic.com used by Allan Tépper
- Hindenburg Journalist Pro multitrack editor (reviewed and covered in many articles) used by Allan Tépper
- Reaper multitrack editor used by Chris Curran
- Waves plugins used by Chris Currant: Scheps Omni Channel, SSL E-Channel strip, SSL-G Channel strip, Scheps 73 equalizer, CLA–76 compressor/limiter, CLA–2A compressor/limiter, Vocal Rider
- Fab Filter Pro • Q 2 equalizer, Fab Filter Pro • DS de-esser
- Status Audio CB–1 brandable isolating studio headphones (reviewed here, Amazon) used by Allan Tépper.
- SiteGround hosting (used my Allan Tépper for several websites/online radio/podcasts, including BeyondPodcasting)
BeyondPodcasting is located at BeyondPodcasting.com
