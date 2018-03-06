In the first BeyondPodcasting episode, Allan Tépper and guest Memo Sauceda discuss sacred terminology and its proper use: podcast, radio and television… on-demand, by appointment, prerecorded and truly live. References are made to Casey Kasum’s and Javier Romero’s musical countdown radio shows, as well as the classic Car Talk. Allan Tépper and Memo Sauceda introduce one another and discuss how future episodes will cover microphones, interfaces, preamplifiers, A-to-D converters, software and more.

Visit BeyondPodcasting.com to learn to subscribe free.

The show is also available in Castilian, the most widely used Spanish language worldwide, at TuRadioGlobal.com.

Upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, and books. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

Listen to his CapicúaFM show at CapicúaFM.com or subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Radio Public or Stitcher.

FTC disclosure No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting or TuNuevaRadioGlobal programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Copyright and use of this article The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalition magazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!