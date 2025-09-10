Avid today announced the introduction of Avid Content Core, a groundbreaking content data platform that will redefine how media is created, managed, and monetized.

Avid Content Core is an industry-first unified content data platform for news and entertainment that Avid debuts at IBC2025, in Amsterdam, September 12–15.

Avid Content Core, Avid’s newest solution, is a data-driven content platform, which empowers postproduction teams to realign so they can produce and publish content more efficiently. The solution, which the company debuts at IBC2025, is the industry’s first true cloud-native production platform that unifies asset identity, ingest, storage, metadata, orchestration, and rights information into a single intelligent layer.

With Avid Content Core, the company is seizing the moment to reshape the industry, providing a futureproof foundation that harnesses AI and agentic workflows to transform content from static files into intelligent, connected, actionable data. The platform manages media assets and processes as interconnected data rather than isolated files, turning siloed creative tools and media libraries into an interoperable ecosystem. From newsrooms and streaming platforms to broadcasters and post facilities, Avid Content Core accelerates creative output while delivering the scalable infrastructure and data intelligence media companies need to streamline operations, increase content value, and adapt to rapidly evolving audience demands.

“Avid is leading the way with a data-powered approach to content creation that will reshape the media and entertainment landscape,” said Wellford Dillard, CEO of Avid. “Avid Content Core gives studios, media networks, and news teams the ability to transform the way they work, freeing creativity and boosting efficiency while maximizing the return on every asset. It’s a fundamental innovation that enables creators of all types to work faster and smarter – with vision, passion and precision.”

Richard Berger, CEO at MovieLabs, noted: “Avid Content Core represents a significant step toward realizing the MovieLabs’ 2030 Vision, where assets are created in the cloud, identified with unique IDs, enriched by metadata and shared securely via authorized access across interoperable systems. With this move, Avid is demonstrating the importance of interoperability using the MovieLabs Ontology for Media Creation for data interchange, supporting productions that span across multiple clouds, and building the foundation for truly connected, next generation media creation.”

Unlike media asset management (MAM) systems, Avid Content Core is a content data platform that delivers a single source of truth, connecting teams and systems across editorial, operational, and business domains to support collaborative content production, distribution and monetization. Every asset ingested into the platform receives a unique fingerprint, enabling teams working within the Avid ecosystem to authenticate provenance, track usage, and measure ROI. Advanced AI-driven search and recommendations dramatically reduce time to find and use content, while embedded review, approval, and browser-based editing streamline workflows across distributed teams.

Avid Content Core is designed as an open, extensible platform. With continuous deployment and API-enabled integration across other Avid solutions and third-party tools, it allows organizations of any size to evolve their media operations at their own pace – whether supporting newsrooms, multi-site broadcasters, or postproduction facilities.

Visitors to IBC2025 can see demonstrations on how Avid Content Core equips them with the agility and intelligence needed to navigate the changing media landscape on the Avid booth (7.B59). ​​To set up a meeting or demo visit avid.com/ibc.