With the recent update to its Flame software, Autodesk claims the company propels creative finishing workflows into the future. Check what’s new in the most recent version of Flame.

Autodesk recently unveiled more than 40 user-driven improvements to Flame that simplify the artist’s day-to-day and boost creative collaboration. Building on machine learning (ML) capabilities that address specific tasks in Flame, this update brings ML to Flame’s core toolset in the form of next-gen camera tracking technology. The new camera tracker delivers remarkable automatic camera solves and 3D geometry output in a matter of minutes. Artists also gain a more robust finishing toolset for color grading through FX and editorial, in addition to Network Device Interface (NDI) video preview streaming for seamlessly sharing work remotely with creative stakeholders around the world.

The company says that with the latest update, Flame artists can now experience:

Nex-gen camera tracking: Using cutting-edge scene reconstruction algorithms similar to autonomous vehicle smart ‘vision’ and reality capture-type point cloud reconstruction, Flame’s new camera tracker ‘auto masks’ or ignores moveable objects like people, cars, bodies of water, and skies, and focuses the solve on the static scene environment only, so that artists no longer have to spend time manually masking out moving objects to get a reliable result. In many cases, the new camera tracker provides artists with a one-click solve, delivering high-quality results with over 5,000 points in a fraction of the time it would take using traditional workflows.

Integrated finishing toolset: A new creative look up table (LUT) loader lets users import an external file-based LUT or color transform from a wide variety of file formats (.3dl .cube .ctf .ccc) directly inside Action and Image toolsets, and apply the ‘look’ to the entire picture or part of it. Additional enhancements include broadened GMask Tracer functionality, expanded support for industry-standard tactile colorist control panels (Arc, Element, Wave 2, Ripple, Element-Vs), and Blackmagic RAW media compatibility.

NDI video preview streaming: Artists can now share high-quality full screen video with creative stakeholders remotely, either over a closed network or public internet, using any NewTek NDI receiver software or device for a virtual experience akin to an in-person, over-the-shoulder review session. The new feature is also compatible with webcasting software like OBS Studio and streaming services like YouTube Live, Facebook Live, and Twitch.

Catch Up with Flame Webinar

“2020 proved a year unlike any other for the media and entertainment industry, and although the pandemic introduced new challenges, we saw the creative finishing community come together to find new, innovative ways to continue working and deliver high quality content. Inspired by their resilience and adaptability, we’ve been listening to customers to evolve the Flame toolset so that it can help meet both current and future needs of artists,” shared Will Harris, Flame Family Product Manager, Autodesk. “The latest updates to Flame – including new ML-powered camera tracking, an integrated finishing toolset, and enhanced support for remote workflows – are a direct reflection of these efforts and feedback from the Flame community of artists.”

“Flame has brought forth some fantastic features that I’m very excited to bring to my VFX workflow, including the update to the camera tracker, which will be a game changer. The ability to generate geometry from point clouds and leverage machine learning in order to accomplish more consistent and powerful results is also a leap that I’m so excited for,” shared VFX Supervisor, Bilali Mack. “The new NDI workflow for client work and generally sharing my work in Flame with clients and other artists will be of tremendous help. It is a much needed addition as we shift to remote workflows, and BMD format support as a BMPCC4K owner is very welcome as filmmaking and VFX continues to become more accessible to us all as storytellers.”

For more information about the latest Flame updates, visit What’s New in Flame or tune into Autodesk’s Catch Up with Flame Webinar on Wednesday, April 28 from 12-1:30 pm ET/9:30-10:30 am PT. The virtual event will take audiences behind the scenes of the latest release with insight from Autodesk Flame Family Product Manager Will Harris and Alkemy X VFX Supervisor Bilali Mack. LOGIK’s Andy Milkis will also present the 2021 Flame Award nominees and reveal this year’s winner.