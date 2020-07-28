The new 12MP sensor Sony Alpha 7S III, is another camera that joins the group of cameras working with Atomos’ Ninja V HDR monitor-recorder to offer filmmakers more options.

Should not come as a surprise: Atomos announced RAW recording at up to 4Kp60 via HDMI from Sony’s new Alpha 7S III full-frame mirrorless camera to the Ninja V HDR monitor-recorder.

The Sony Alpha 7S III is not the only camera announced today as a model able to work with Atomos products, as the company also confirmed that Panasonic have enabled RAW over HDMI output from the LUMIX S1H 5.9K full-frame mirrorless camera – with Atomos adding an AtomOS Beta update for the Ninja V to enable Apple ProRes RAW recording specifically for the camera’s users. The number of camera models that enable users to use this solution is growing.

The Sony Alpha 7S III has a state-of-the-art CMOS image sensor, according to Sony, and the Ninja V can record its full dynamic range in Apple ProRes RAW for maximum detail and latitude in post-production. The RAW files are optimal for HDR finishing, or for greater flexibility in SDR (Rec.709), giving stunning results in either, adds Atomos. Images are recorded directly to affordable, reliable AtomX SSDmini or other compatible SSD drives for quick transfer to your editing system.

So, if you’re interested in the new Sony Alpha 7S III, the news from Atomos are a welcoming addition to the camera. Here is the information made available by Atomos about the options available to users adding the Ninja V HDR monitor-recorder to the package:

Unrestricted RAW recording

RAW recording with the Ninja V from the Alpha 7S III is only limited by your imagination. The combination will record ProRes RAW video for as long as you have disk space on your SSD and power for the camera and recorder. The active cooling employed means that internal record time limitations can be bypassed making a perfect setup for performances and long interviews. Optionally, RAW video can also be captured on the Ninja V at the same time as compressed video is recorded internally to memory card on the Alpha 7S III, providing several workflow options and a useful backup.

Making low light RAW video a reality

Alpha 7S III low light performance is especially impressive, with the data from the camera’s large photosites making recording RAW in dim conditions a practical option. The Alpha 7S III also has 5-axis optical image stabilisation that is available while shooting RAW video, allowing for amazingly stable and detailed handheld RAW shots.

16-bit Linear RAW perfectly captured as 12-bit Log RAW

The data-rich 16-bit linear RAW output of the Alpha 7S III is compressed and recorded in the Ninja V as 12-bit ProRes RAW at up to 4Kp60. The result is a high quality ProRes RAW file that combines the superb visual quality of the Alpha 7S III with the workflow advantages of RAW and the incredible real-time performance of ProRes. One key benefit, especially in low light, is that the ProRes RAW files allow you to take fine control of how noise reduction and sharpening is applied to images, tuning these precisely for each shot.

A defined standard

Atomos believes ProRes RAW is the new standard for RAW video capture, which is supported by an ever growing number of cameras outputting RAW over HDMI to the Ninja V. The format gives filmmakers enormous latitude when adjusting the look of their images and extending brightness and shadow detail, making it ideal for HDR workflows. Both ProRes RAW, and the higher bandwidth, less compressed ProRes RAW HQ are supported. Manageable file sizes speed up and simplify file transfer, media management, and archiving. ProRes RAW is supported in Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Premiere and Grass Valley Edius, along with a collection of other apps including ASSIMILATE SCRATCH, Colorfront and FilmLight Baselight.

10-bit 4kp60 Apple ProRes or Avid DNx for extended recording

For the first time in a mirrorless camera from Sony there is also a 10-bit 422 HDMI video output option available. The Ninja V and other current Atomos monitor-recorders can record this as 10-bit 422 Log or Rec.709 video at up to 4Kp60 into production ready ProRes or DNx codecs. These provide long record times and practical data rates when the additional flexibility of RAW is not required. This is ideal for situations where the camera needs to integrate into an established post workflow, or a fast turnaround is needed.

HDR monitoring perfection

The accurate 5” 1000nit HDR high brightness display of the Ninja V allows users to view the Alpha 7S III RAW signal in HDR in a choice of HLG and PQ (HDR10) formats or view natively in Sony’s S-Log profile and used with LUTs. The monitor offers touchscreen access to tools like waveform, magnification and peaking so users can check focus and make adjustments to get the perfect HDR or SDR shot.

Launch film from filmmaker Philip Bloom

Renowned filmmaker Philip Bloom has shot a short film titled ‘The Paddleboarder’ to test the ProRes RAW capabilities of the Alpha 7S III with the Ninja V. Shot on the river Thames in just one day it clearly demonstrates just how filmic the RAW images look. In his time with the camera he has also shot ProRes RAW in various lighting conditions including near darkness.

He said: “Sony’s Alpha 7S III is incredibly powerful and does pretty much everything I need from a camera. Having the ability to record RAW over HDMI to the Atomos Ninja V is the icing on the cake. Not only can I record at full quality 10-bit 4K internally to the camera’s memory cards, I can simultaneously record 12-bit ProRes RAW to an SSD which gives me more flexibility to grade and bypass things like the in-camera sharpening and noise reduction. This is especially invaluable when shooting at very high ISO where working with RAW allows me to adjust the noise in post processing with much more precision.”

Atomos and ProRes RAW

Jeromy Young, Atomos CEO, said: “What Sony have done with the Alpha 7S III for RAW recording to the Ninja V is truly amazing. I’m delighted that together we are able to bring this first Sony’s Alpha™ into the Atomos RAW ecosystem. Sony’s engineers have delivered an amazing quality RAW over HDMI output to the Ninja V that will open up countless creative opportunities. The detail, dynamic range and especially low light performance is outstanding in RAW. The stable operation and long RAW record times that the Ninja V brings to the Alpha 7S III make it a brilliant tool for almost any production.”

Ninja V users will receive a free AtomOS update to enable RAW recording over HDMI from the Alpha 7S III. This is set to be available in September 2020. To learn more about the Ninja V and Sony’s Alpha 7S III visit www.atomos.com.