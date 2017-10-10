The AtomOS 8.4 firmware release enables, says Atomos, stunning new features and adds significant value for owners. Panasonic Varicam LT users will appreciate the new options.

The release of the new firmware update for Shogun Inferno and Ninja Inferno 4K monitor/recorders brings key features that make capturing and delivering in HDR as seamless as in standard dynamic range (SDR). It also brings 2K 240fps Raw-to-ProRes and 4K 12-bit CDNG Raw recording to the Panasonic Varicam LT, when coupled with the Shogun Inferno. This adds to the existing Raw support for several Sony and Canon cinema cameras, as well as improving support and enhancements for many more cameras.

The new release helps to make HDR simple to use, as the Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) HDR output of cameras like the Sony FS5, Z150 and Panasonic GH5 can now be recorded directly to the Inferno series recorders with the correct metadata flags embedded into the Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHR .MOV files. With this metadata the recorded clips can be used seamlessly in an end-to-end HLG workflow, just like Rec709.

Furthermore, these HLG clips can be natively edited in NLEs that support HLG, or uploaded directly to YouTube HDR in HLG to be seamlessly played back on any SDR TV for stunning improvements using the current SDR infrastructure. This is achieved with the metadata flag from the Atomos recording following the file through the NLE, then on through to YouTube HDR upload. Finally, it is then played out from HDR supported devices like the Google’s ChromeCast Ultra and Amazon’s Fire TV with 4K Ultra over HDMI correctly to any SDR or HDR TV – Atomos makes it simple to produce HDR in HLG today.

For both HLG and PQ formats, the HDR info frames detected on HDMI input can be used to automatically set the gamut and gamma of the Shogun or Ninja Inferno’s own display, making the user experience of shooting in HDR seamless. The HDMI output will also transmit the correct HDR info on loop out to other devices downstream. There is also the useful option to convert regular camera Log inputs from a wide range of cameras to display in HDR using either PQ or HLG, with a choice of output colour gamut – great if you want to connect a HDR TV in the chain.

“Our goal at Atomos has always been to bring the most up-to-date technology through new efficient ways to work. This gives every video professional more time for creativity,” said CEO Jeromy Young. “Getting HDR to screen used to be a complex task that required specialist knowledge. With our latest enhancements, the process of monitoring, viewing, recording and delivering HDR is now simple and straightforward for the first time. I’m sure users will be stunned with the results, especially to standard SDR TVs with HLG.”

Although this may not be an important element to all professional users, gaming is another aspect where the firmware introduces changes. In fact, HDR flag support is also especially useful in the growing field of HDR video games capture from consoles like the PS4 Pro and the upcoming Xbox One X. These flick between different modes depending on the game (SDR or HDR) and the recorded files on the Atomos recorders in 4Kp60 will follow the changes so your footage always looks amazing.

The firmware also changes how the Atomos equipment works with Panasonic Varicam LT. The AtomOS 8.4 release also allows owners of the Shogun Inferno to use the Panasonic Varicam LT to create gorgeous slow-motion footage in 2K at up to 240 fps, direct from the Raw output of the camera. A Shogun Inferno running the firmware also brings 4K 12-bit Raw to CDNG shooting at up to 30 fps and 2K 10-bit Raw to CDNG at 100 and 120 fps. The quality of this footage is astounding and makes the Varicam LT / Shogun Inferno combination a fantastic state-of-the-art choice for Raw and high speed, but without the costly media, licences, or proprietary Raw recorders that are usually associated.

Young adds: “I’m delighted with what Panasonic and Atomos have achieved working together. The Varicam LT and Shogun Inferno was already a great combination, but the enhanced feature set of AtomOS 8.4 with 240fps brings you a new camera performance standard at the same price. Giving this firmware away for free, not as a paid upgrade, is part of the ongoing Atomos commitment to our loyal customers and to modern technology that keeps on giving.”

The advances that AtomOS 8.4 brings to the Varicam LT mirror similar Raw recording options that the Shogun Inferno already offers for the Sony FS700, FS5 (with CBKZ-FS5RIF Upgrade) and FS7 (with XDCA-FS7 expansion pack). With 12G SDI and Quadlink 3G-SDI connectivity also supported, the Shogun Inferno is a truly versatile machine. This wide compatibility makes it the obvious choice for professional on-camera monitoring and recording. Better still, unlike rival makers, Atomos don’t charge for any of these options.

General enhancements for Ninja Inferno and Shogun Inferno

Users of RED DSMC2 cameras will benefit from the updated support of the IPP2 pipeline. Inferno monitor/recorders can now be set to display the output of the camera or footage shot using the Log3G10 curve with REDWideGamutRGB.

Analogue audio embedding is now supported on loop through, making the Infernos great gaming recorders, perfect for developers and others recording live game play up to 4Kp60 in amazing 10-bit quality.

Audio support with Nikon cameras is also enhanced, which should prove especially useful with the recently introduced D850 full frame 4K DSLR.

Support for 2TB drives has been optimised, providing extra-long recording times for 2K/4K high frames and CDNG RAW workflow.

AtomOS 8.4 firmware is available now from the Atomos website. Download it for free now.

