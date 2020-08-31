Atomos continues to make the marriage between 4K ProRes RAW and a variety of cameras a reality, with the release, now, of the solution for two more cameras.

Atomos released RAW over HDMI recording with the Fujifilm GFX100 and Ninja V and an update to enable Apple ProRes RAW recording up to 120fps with the SIGMA fp, both available now for free.

The now released RAW over HDMI recording with the Fujifilm GFX100 and Ninja V 5” HDR monitor-recorder makes it the world’s first commercially available medium format RAW video shooting system available to buy. The Ninja V will record up to 4Kp30 12-bit Apple ProRes RAW video from the GFX100’s state-of-the-art medium format CMOS sensor.

The GFX100, Ninja V and ProRes RAW gives filmmakers an entirely new way to shoot. The look of large format video has recently become very popular in Hollywood, with the ability to use high quality lenses with different technical characteristics. This feel can now be achieved more affordably with the GFX100 and Ninja V, and at the same time, fully harnessing the power of RAW. The resulting images have amazing depth, detail and the maximum latitude for post-production — optimal for HDR finishing or to give greater flexibility in SDR (Rec.709).

Together, the GFX100 and Ninja V create a large format camera system that is intuitive to use and light enough to hand hold, place in tight corners or mount onto gimbals. TV dramas, indie films, corporate productions, documentaries and even motion pictures can now utilise the GFX100 and Ninja V to get the distinctive look that is set apart from regular full-frame shots.

More options coming soon

Atomos CEO Jeromy Young said: “I’m delighted that the Fujifilm GFX100 with our Ninja V delivers extraordinary large sensor RAW footage that was previously unattainable at this size and cost. It continues to be our mission to democratize filmmaking, giving cinematographers the option to own a RAW shooting large sensor video camera that’s in a class of its own. Our HDR technology, combined with Fujifilm’s long history of color excellence and Apple’s ProRes RAW codec are a winning combination. I look forward to seeing films, TV shows and commercials shot with this amazing setup.”

The accurate 5” 1000nit HDR high brightness display of the Ninja V allows users to view the GFX100 RAW signal in HDR in a choice of HLG and PQ (HDR10) formats. The monitor offers touchscreen access to tools like waveforms, magnify or engage peaking check focus for each angle and make any adjustments to get the perfect HDR or SDR shot.

As an alternative to RAW, the Ninja V can also record 10-bit 422 ProRes and DNx video up to 4Kp60 from the HDMI output of the GFX100. For reliability and affordability, ProRes RAW or standard video files are recorded to AtomX SSDmini SATA drives in the Ninja V.

The Ninja V and RAW recording also opens up the camera to the wider Atomos ecosystem for enhanced on-set HDR and SDR monitoring. A video signal can be output from the Ninja V to the Atomos Sumo19, or soon-to-be-released Neon line of production monitors, for perfect HDR viewing by directors, clients, focus-pullers or anyone else who needs access to an accurate view on-set.

The free AtomOS 10.53 update

ProRes RAW is now firmly established as the new standard for RAW video capture with Fujifilm joining our ever-growing number of cameras outputting RAW over HDMI. ProRes RAW combines the visual and workflow benefits of RAW video with the incredible real-time performance of ProRes. This format gives filmmakers enormous latitude when adjusting the look of their images and extending brightness and shadow detail, making it ideal for HDR workflows.

Both ProRes RAW, and the higher bandwidth, and less compressed ProRes RAW HQ are supported, and manageable file sizes speed up and simplify file transfer, media management, and archiving. ProRes RAW is supported in Final Cut Pro X, Adobe Premiere and Grass Valley Edius, along with a collection of other apps including ASSIMILATE SCRATCH, Colorfront and FilmLight Baselight.

The GFX100 and Ninja V will gain the ability to record ProRes RAW at up to 4Kp30 via firmware update 2.01 from Fujifilm already available, and the free AtomOS 10.53 update for Ninja V is available now at the Atomos website.

Atomos Ninja and the SIGMA fp

Atomos also released RAW recording over HDMI with the SIGMA fp mirrorless camera and Atomos Ninja V HDR monitor-recorder. Together the fp and Ninja V will record Apple ProRes RAW at 4k DCI p24 or 4k UHD up to p30 directly from the camera’s full-frame sensor. It will also be the world’s first mirrorless camera to record RAW over HDMI video in HD at 120fps for amazing high-speed shots.

ProRes RAW gives creators amazing creative control with flexibility to adjust the colour and look of the video, while extending brightness and shadow detail. Footage can be finished in the highest possible quality and dynamic range for either HDR or SDR (Rec709).

The SIGMA fp also becomes the smallest camera combination to record ProRes RAW, opening up a wide range of shooting options. The camera’s small size means you can shoot with the full flexibility of RAW almost anywhere. The fp body is perfect for mounting as a POV or crash camera, for use on gimbals or even worn on the body. Alternatively, with the addition of Ninja V, cage and other accessories, the fp can also be built out into a fully rigged cinema-style camera with the option to use a wide range of L-mount lenses natively, or PL mount, EF mount and many other lenses via the use of adapters.

Download the firmware

The accurate 5” 1000nit HDR high brightness display of the Ninja V allows users to view the SIGMA fp RAW signal in HDR in a choice of HLG and PQ (HDR10) formats for optimal exposure. The monitor also offers touchscreen access to tools like 1-1 magnification and peaking for accurate focus, plus waveform, vectorscope and false colour to nail exposure for the perfect HDR or SDR shot.

Atomos CEO Jeromy Young said: “With SIGMA joining the Atomos RAW over HDMI family, we now have an exciting option for filmmakers to shoot Apple ProRes RAW with a tiny full-frame camera that also excels in 120fps high frame rate shooting. This camera brings SIGMA’s unique approach to the photo industry into video and we are happy to be innovating together with them to enable the fp to shoot the most versatile RAW codec available. The Atomos Ninja V, SIGMA fp and ProRes RAW opens up a whole range of creative opportunities for our customers and I can’t wait to see what users can do with it.”

The Ninja V can also record 422 ProRes and DNx video up to 4Kp29.94 and 120p119.88 from the standard 8-bit HDMI output of the SIGMA fp. For reliability and affordability, ProRes RAW or standard video files are recorded to AtomX SSDmini SATA drives in the Ninja V. With the 12 bit RAW you are able to capture over 68 billion colour graduations versus the 8 bit internal with just over 16.7million providing excellent flexibility in the grade. The efficiency of ProRes RAW will give you over 2.5 hours recording in 4k DCI p24 on a 1TB SSD, and it’s edit friendly nature offers a slick workflow with the ability to adjust ISO and exposure offset in FCPX or Assimilate Scratch.

As SIGMA joins our ever growing number of cameras outputting RAW over HDMI to the Ninja V, this enforces our belief and dedication to ProRes RAW, what Atomos believes is the new standard of RAW. ProRes RAW combines the visual and workflow benefits of RAW video with the incredible real-time performance of ProRes.

The format gives filmmakers enormous latitude when adjusting the look of their images and extending brightness and shadow detail, making it ideal for HDR workflows. Both ProRes RAW, and the higher bandwidth, less compressed ProRes RAW HQ are supported. Manageable file sizes speed up and simplify file transfer, media management, and archiving. ProRes RAW is fully supported in Final Cut Pro X and Adobe Premiere Pro along with a collection of other apps including ASSIMILATE SCRATCH, Colorfront, FilmLight Baselight and Grass Valley Edius.

ProRes RAW recording requires the free SIGMA V2.01 firmware update for the fp already available, and the free AtomOS 10.53 update for Ninja V is available now at the Atomos website.