Atlas Lens Co. “Affordable” Anamorphic Primes at NAB 2017

“Anamorphic for all of us.” This is the backbone of the Altas Lens Co. The company behind the newly announced Orion series 2x anamorphic prime lenses: 40mm, 65mm, and 100mm all with T2 apertures. After they deliver those first three lenses in the first quarter of 2018 Atlas Lens Co. will roll out three additional focal lengths within twelve months. Those lenses will be a 32mm, 50mm, and an 80mm. These lenses are designed to cover sensors sizes up to the Alexa open-gate size and will also sport interchangeable lens mounts. Those mounts will be a standard PL, and Canon EF. These lenses should also fit E-mount and Micro 4/3 with appropriate adapters. Each lens has a deep 270° focus ring travel rotation. Cine pitch 0.8 mod gearing on both iris and Focus ring are spaced to allow simultaneous drive control, even when two motors are mounted on the same side of the lens. If I had the $ now I would probably be putting in for a set of these.

The Price

This is the surprise part. While these lenses are not what one may consider “cheap” for an anamorphic prime they are definitely affordable. Three lenses go for $19,995.00. But wait, there is a discount. If you put down a $7995.00 pre-order deposit you are entitled to a $2000.00 discount for the whole three prime lens set. Meaning if you pre-order all three of Atlas prime lenses, the 40mm, 65mm, and 100mm lens, then your total out of pocket cost is only $17,995. This is a killer deal for 2x anamorphic prime lenses with T2 apertures.

The Look

Atlas took their time to create a special recipe for the “look” with these lenses. This will allow a shooter to have flares when they want them and not when lens flare is too much. Atlas, it seems, wanted the Orion Series lenses to deliver the striking beauty of painterly waterfall bokeh, disproportionate breathing, and signature but controlled flare. From the example above, these lenses definitely look “creamy.”

About Atlas Lens Co.

Atlas Lens Co. was founded by Lead Designer + Cinematographer Forrest Schultz and Cinematographer + Entrepreneur Dan Kanes with the express purpose of building Anamorphic Lenses that are optically pleasing, mechanically robust, and available to meet the needs of Modern Cinematographers worldwide. In forming Atlas Lens Co. we designed and built the lenses that we wanted to use for our films. We hope you will join us in using the Orion Series to bring your vision to life.

Was This Post Helpful: