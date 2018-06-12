A monitor to work all day and then game all night is what Asus offers creative professionals like video editors and photographers, with its newest 34-inch display with 3440 x 1440 and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

It seems Summer is the time of the year when more new monitors are introduced to the market, and Asus does not want to break the flow, so, along with other solutions for specific areas as gaming, the company announced at the recent Computex 2018 in Taipei, Taiwan, the ASUS ProArt PA34V a 34-inch UWQHD professional-grade monitor presented as ideal for graphic designers, photographers and – why not? – videographers.

Videographers may be surprised by the suggestion of a monitor of this kind, because curved monitors are a solution initially designed for gamers, who seem to enjoy the extra immersion with the action stretching into their peripheral vision, but the truth is that the monitor offers some perks for professionals, starting with the extra space offered by a 34-inch display with a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and an aspect ratio of 21:9. A common 16:9 monitor with the same 1440 pixels, will only offer 2560 pixels on the wide side. Asus even mentions that if you’re flowing through video edits, a curved display can pull you deeper into a project and help shut out distractions.

It may or may not be completely true that a curved monitor helps you to work better, but the ASUS ProArt PA34V is presented as a monitor able to deliver the color accuracy required for media-intensive projects. And yes, because it is also to be used in gaming, it comes with support for Adaptive-Sync and refresh rates up to 100Hz, to enable a very fluid gaming experience. In terms of colour, Asus says the company calibrates each one before it ships to guarantee a delta E color difference of less than two. Users can further adjust the calibration the way they desire, and ProArt Calibration Technology allows users to save color profiles directly to the monitor itself instead of relying on their PC. This guarantees consistent colors no matter which devices are connected to the display.

Complete coverage of the sRGB gamut – 100%, says Asus – ensures that the PA34V can display all the colors available on typical PC monitors. Thanks to an IPS panel, those colors retain their richness across wide viewing angles, which is handy when you’re gathering others around to collaborate or just watch a movie. ASUS Eye Care Technology to reduce eye strain regardless of what you’re doing is also present. The flicker-free backlight and adjustable blue light filter help you spend more time immersed and less time rubbing your eyes.

The ProArt PA34V has a DisplayPort 1.2 input as well as a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports add flexibility, offering data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps, and Power Delivery for providing up to 60W of power to external devices. The monitor also offers built-in Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) functionality, allowing multiple sources and different color settings to be displayed simultaneously. Support for HDR (HDR10), which uses the wide-gamut REC.2020 color space, is also listed.

The multiple options available in terms of connections allow users to stop wrestling with multiple monitors and juggling different devices, instead configuring the monitor as the center of operation. Asus mentions that “…because you can daisy-chain Thunderbolt 3 hardware, you can use one of the ProArt’s ports to plug in a string of up to six storage devices. Meanwhile, you can use a laptop to drive the display with the other TB3 port, while also charging the laptop with 60W of power delivery.”

The Asus PA34V will be available later this year, and there is no indication of price yet.