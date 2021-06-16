Join host Kenny McMillan for his conversation with Emmy award winning DP and director Gavin Thurston. In this episode they talk about the David Attenborough documentary “A Life on Our Planet”

Today we are excited to introduce a new segment on the Art of the Frame Podcast, Frame & Reference with host Kenny McMillan! Kenny is a Los Angeles based DP (as well as a contributing writer on ProVideo Coalition) and is also the host of the Frame & Reference Podcast. As we continue to widen the scope of this podcast, we are really excited to have Kenny contribute with some fantastic conversations with award winning cinematographers from across the creative spectrum.

This week, Kenny talks with wildlife DP, camera operator and director Gavin Thurston about the documentary “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.” Gavin is an Emmy winning and multiple Emmy nominated creator who has worked with world renowned nature documentarian David Attenborough on countless films such as “The Private Life of Plants”, “Human Planet”, “Blue Planet II” and “Our Planet.” Click on the below link to listen to the episode!

Learn more about Gavin on his website and make sure to check out “David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet” which is streaming on Netflix!

