Art of the Frame Podcast: The Alan Smithee Round Table – Getting Ready for 2025

Discussing the media and entertainment industry’s evolving landscape as 2024 draws to a close

Art of the Frame
December 23, 2024
In their year-end roundup for the Alan Smithee podcast, hosts Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen, and Michael Kammes discuss the media and entertainment industry’s evolving landscape as 2024 draws to a close. They explore recent technological advancements in editing software, the industry’s adaptation to economic fluctuations, as well as emerging trends within the workforce, particularly influenced by the ongoing integration of AI with all major editing softwares—Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Media Composer, and DaVinci Resolve—rolling out substantial updates. Their discussion also confronts the economic challenges of the post-production industry, with the volatile job market marked by sharp fluctuations in employment rates and pay structures.

Links:

Scott: 

https://www.youtube.com/@keystoneproductionnetwork8729

https://support.apple.com/en-mo/guide/iphone/iph4e76f5667/ios

Michael

14” 4K UHD IPS 3840×1100 Stretched Bar Touch Screen

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BXL1NXVS?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title


Katie 

https://youtu.be/Ggg45-e4oj0?si=ndqhisqo2nlYLzkk

 

