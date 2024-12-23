In their year-end roundup for the Alan Smithee podcast, hosts Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen, and Michael Kammes discuss the media and entertainment industry’s evolving landscape as 2024 draws to a close. They explore recent technological advancements in editing software, the industry’s adaptation to economic fluctuations, as well as emerging trends within the workforce, particularly influenced by the ongoing integration of AI with all major editing softwares—Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Media Composer, and DaVinci Resolve—rolling out substantial updates. Their discussion also confronts the economic challenges of the post-production industry, with the volatile job market marked by sharp fluctuations in employment rates and pay structures.
