Edited by Nick Houy and directed by Greta Gerwig, the “Barbie” movie has become a cultural phenomenon as well as an incredible box office success. The latest podcast collaboration between American Cinema Editors and Pro Video Coalition sees Glenn Garland connect with Houy to explore what it meant to approach one of the world’s most iconic toys as a film while exploring themes of feminism, identity, and societal norms.

The editors also discuss the challenges and creative decisions behind editing the film, highlighting the importance of finding the right tone and rhythm to convey the true emotions and characters of the story. They explore the significance of transitions and the meticulous attention to detail in crafting the musical and dance sequences to create a cohesive and engaging narrative. They delve into the process of creating unique and offbeat sequences, such as the “depression Barbie ad,” and the integration of cultural references and archival fashion to enhance the storytelling.

While their conversation is focused on the edits that enabled the film to best address pressing social issues and pushing boundaries in storytelling, they also highlight the importance of collaboration and the commitment of the entire team, including the cast, producers, VFX team, music people, and sound people, were crucial in bringing the film to life.

