With a compact size that allows for easy carrying, in a bag or a backpack, the film developing tank LAB-BOX 1 is perfectly suitable for beginners, but also meets the needs of experienced photographers.

With two interchangeable modules and reels for 135 and 120 films, LAB-BOX allows you to develop film from start to end in full daylight, bypassing the need for a darkroom. And it has a Professional Lid for more control!

With the resurgence of film photography photographers are becoming curious about darkroom work and how to develop their own emulsions. While there is some magic into the whole darkroom idea, and you still need a darkroom to develop prints the classic way, there is no need for a darkroom to develop film. If you’re old enough, you’re familiar with solutions using a dark bag to place film inside the tank, but products as the LAB-BOX 1 from Ars-Imago allow you to do the whole process on our kitchen table, in full daylight.

The LAB-BOX 1 is not a new product, it has been around for a while, but following a recent couple of articles here at ProVideo Coalition, one about the return of Kodak Professional Photo Chemicals, the other covering the solutions from VALOI to digitize emulsions, it makes sense to mention a product that is unique in what it offers: a multiformat tank that allows you to develop both 35mm and 120 medium format film… without the need for darkness, from start to finish of the developing process.

A kit for C-41 color negative process

The LAB-BOX kit is made up of three modules: 135 module, 120 module and the main tank. There are plans to expand to the 110 and 127 formats, as they are compatible with the loading system we have developed, but Ars-Imago opted for the two most popular film formats, 35mm and 120. There are also some films that can’t be loaded in the LAB-BOX 120 module and can be difficult to be clipped in the LAB-BOX 135 module, which include Kodak Gold 200 120, Rollei Infrared, Rollei Superpan 200, Fomapan 100, 200 and 400 or Lomography Earl Grey B&W 100, among others. Users should check information on Ars-Imago website before acquiring or using the LAB-BOX 1.

LAB-BOX was developed to offer the market a type of solution that was available decades ago but disappeared and was never improved or updated. Ars-Imago, a company founded in 2009 and fully dedicated to analog photography, is aware that “it is not easy finding a used daylight-loading tank in good conditions, even online. The 120 ones are especially rare” and adds that “LAB-BOX carries a number of new features, compared to the old daylight-loading tanks: LAB-BOX is the first multiformat tank of its kind, as it consists of the main tank body and interchangeable modules with which to develop different formats.”

While some may prefer the classic tanks, like those offered by the popular Paterson brand (which I used and still might have in some box with my darkroom stuff, enlarger included) for anyone who needs to develop a single roll, the LAB-BOX 1 may be an interesting solution. Developing black & white film is an easy process with the tank, but those wanting to develop their own color negative emulsion can do so, especially if using a home-processing simplified kit for C-41 color negative process.

Developing film with the LAB-BOX

Once you have chosen the film format you are planning to develop, you attach the appropriate module to the main tank. The included 135 Module has a designed space in which you have to insert and lock the 35mm roll. The film gets then clipped and, after closing the lid, rotating the external knob it’s automatically loaded in the internal reel. Once the loading is done, a blade cuts the final part of the film and you’re ready to start developing. At this point you can pour in all the required chemical baths, according to the developing process you have chosen… and follow the instructions.

You can choose to use continuous agitation (recommended) or intermittent one. The tank can be filled up to half of its capacity (290ml) if you decide to proceed with a continuous agitation, or you can completely fill the tank (490ml) if you choose to have an intermittent agitation. You can also experiment with other agitation modalities. Once the liquids are poured in the tank, you can proceed with the agitation rotating the external knob or crank, that will rotate the internal reel. A correct agitation is pivotal to get homogenous results.

The LAB-BOX Professional Lid

LAB-BOX is an Ars-Imago project. Design and prototype have been curated in Rome, Italy. Following a careful test and revision process, the company could optimize the LAB-BOX final dimensions, simplifying the tank’s structure as much as it could, so that a resistant yet easy to use product could be created. Ars-Imago specialized team worked on technical projects for months creating many 3D models and prototypes thanks to modern technologies.

After the introduction of the LAB-BOX 1 and following suggestions from photographers, the company developed an extra lid for LAB-BOX with built-in timer and thermometer. This Professional Lid has a stainless steel sonde that can read the temperature of the liquids in the tank during the process, in order to help you control it during the developing process. Particularly useful to develop color negatives with the C-41 process, that requires to carefully manage temperature, the Professional Lid has a built-in timer that allows you to follow all the developing phases with precision, without the need of external devices. The timer has 3 customizable time presets, which can be managed through the T1, T2, T3 buttons.

The LAB-BOX Daylight Developing Tank is available from CineStill Film for $179.00. The LAB-BOX Pro Lid costs $99.00. there are some bundles available, for both amateurs and professionals, and one essential piece of kit you should get with your tank: the LAB-BOX Crank is an optional accessory that can be used instead of the standard knob for more comfortable agitation during film processing, especially when using constant agitation.