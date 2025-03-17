The VALOI easy120 has been “a ride to work on” with moments when the development team doubted it would ever be possible to design such an accessory, but is now a new tool available for photographers.

Compatible with sizes up to 6×9, the Valoi Easy120 is an all-metal film holder designed for high-resolution digitization of medium format film, shipping this first quarter of 2025.

Last July we wrote about the resurgence of film photography in the digital age and how photographers still look for ways to move their analog captured images to digital format. The article, covering the VALOI 360 and VALOI easy35 systems for camera scanning, had a final note about the eventual development of a new system, VALOI easy120, for photographers using that medium-format emulsion.

We wrote, then, that the company wanted users to contribute to a discussion about what such a system should be. The suggestions would help guide the engineers through the development of a product that really serves the needs of those who want to scan their medium format films through a process as easy as with the… VALOI easy35.

Team doubted it would ever be possible

The company, based in Finland, noted, then, that while the whole idea is great, VALOI is aware that “the easy120 is not as obvious as you might first think” adding that “the form factor works very well on the easy35, but we have been doubtful that this can be scaled up to a larger size. With larger film sizes comes larger tubes, adding a lot of cost and weight. We don’t just want to bring ‘a’ product to the market, but one that is as universal as possible and as accessible as possible, within the constraints of the small market.”

“Valoi” is a Finnish word meaning light and creation — a nod to the creativity of analog photography. The Scandinavian roots of VALOI are visible in the minimalist and functional design of the easy35 system and its bigger brother, the VALOI 360, the two products available from the company… and are kept in the new product, VALOI Easy120 which happens after months of development and moments when the team doubted it would ever be possible to design such an accessory.

Cinestill, the official North American distributor

The final update on the development blog, last October, revealed that “the easy120 has been a ride to work on – between not wanting to ‘ruin’ the idea of a compact 35mm scanning device with making it bigger, to getting excited about having an integrated, easy to use multi-format scanning unit” and confirmed that despite all the challenges, the product was viable, and VALOI would be able to start accepting the first pre-orders.

The VALOI easy120 is available on Kamerastore.com , VALOI’s usual partner, and also through Cinestill, the official North American distributor, where the easy120 Film Scanning Kit is available for a price of $599.99. It should be noted, though, that the first batch of VALOI easy120s is sold out. While Cinestill has a “out of stock” warning and asks those interested in the product to pre-order it to be notified about availability, Kamerastore informed clients, early February, that the company expected new stock to arrive by the end of February 2025, adding that “orders placed now will experience a delay in fulfilment as we work to stabilise the supply of this newly released, high-demand product. The estimated dispatch date is the week of February 24th.” The Valoi easy120 is now shipping and there are, apparently, no problems with stock for Europe.

Easy 120 features a built-in CS-LITE unit

The Valoi easy120 is a durable, all-metal film holder designed for high-resolution digitization of medium format film. It supports a wide range of standard sizes, including 6×4.5, 6×6, 6×7, and up to 6×9 but can also be used for 35mm film with separate holder. The VALOI easy120’s design allows it to have a very small footprint, similar to a standard keyboard. Removing the distance tubes allows it to fit easily in a drawer for storage in between scanning sessions. No bulky copy stand or separate light source needed.

The Valoi Easy 120 features a built-in CS-LITE unit, a trusted and proven light source used by thousands of VALOI 360 scanning system users. Renowned for its color accuracy, the CS-LITE delivers vibrant and precise results, thanks to its high Color Rendering Index (CRI). The CS-LITE offers three pre-set light temperature modes, each optimized for specific types of film: slides, black and white negatives, and color negatives (E6, B&W, C41). The color negative mode is specially designed to improve color separation and reduce noise when scanning orange-masked negative film, ensuring superior results.

The easy120 features a double-S curved track that flattens film as it moves through the holder, ensuring sharp, consistent results with every scan. Its spring-loaded holder lock mechanism makes changing film holders quick and easy, providing a satisfying click-in-place system for precise alignment. A roll of film can be shot in 1-2 minutes. This is achieved using a clamp-less pull-through holder design where each frame is captured instantly by the camera and the next frame is presented in seconds by pulling the film through. You can add the optional easy120 Advancer for additional speed and accuracy.

With support for most macro lenses and no need for a copy stand, the easy120 offers a compact, efficient, and professional-grade scanning experience for photographers of all levels.

Compatible Focal Lengths:

APS-C Sensor: Up to 70mm.

Up to 70mm. Full-Frame Sensor: Up to 105mm.

Up to 105mm. MFT Sensor: Up to 50mm (60mm lenses are suitable for 35mm film only).

Up to 50mm (60mm lenses are suitable for 35mm film only). GFX/Hasselblad X Sensor: Up to 120mm.

Shorter focal lengths offer a more compact scanning setup, ideal for smaller workspaces or portable use. VALOI says that compatibility depends on your specific setup, so it’s recommended to measure distances with your lens and film format to ensure suitability. When focusing on the film you want to scan, the distance from the front of the lens to the film (working distance) must be smaller than 310mm.

Key features of the Valoi Easy 120:

Effortless Setup: Precision alignment is built into the design, eliminating the need for complex adjustments.

Precision alignment is built into the design, eliminating the need for complex adjustments. Versatile Film Compatibility: Supports 120 medium format, 35mm, and additional film types with specialized holders.

Supports 120 medium format, 35mm, and additional film types with specialized holders. High-Quality Illumination: Built-in CRI 95+ LED light source ensures consistent and accurate color reproduction.

Built-in CRI 95+ LED light source ensures consistent and accurate color reproduction. Customizable Lighting: Adjustable temperature settings include warm, white, and super-cold options for optimal scanning conditions.

Adjustable temperature settings include warm, white, and super-cold options for optimal scanning conditions. Hassle-Free Operation: No leveling adjustments required, thanks to the pre-aligned design.

No leveling adjustments required, thanks to the pre-aligned design. Stability Redefined: Rigid CNC-machined aluminum distance tubes significantly reduce vibrations for sharper scans.

Rigid CNC-machined aluminum distance tubes significantly reduce vibrations for sharper scans. No Copy Stand Needed: Attaches directly to your macro lens, streamlining the scanning setup.

Attaches directly to your macro lens, streamlining the scanning setup. Built to Last: Durable all-metal construction ensures long-term reliability.

Durable all-metal construction ensures long-term reliability. Wide Lens Compatibility: Works with most common macro lenses for seamless integration into your workflow.

Works with most common macro lenses for seamless integration into your workflow. Quick Holder Changes: Spring-click mechanism allows for easy and fast replacement of film holders.

As noted above, the long-awaited easy120, VALOI's compact multi-format solution for roll film up to 6×9 120 film, is now available for pre-order. Its price may not be accessible, and the company says, "we know this is not for everyone" but suggests, at the end, that "if you are a university student and the new release is stretching your money, what about splitting it with some friends or finding a local photography club to convince about camera scanning?"