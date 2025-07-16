Phoenix II is the eagerly anticipated follow up to the original Phoenix film, which was launched in December 2023, and was the first ever colour film made by HARMAN Technology Ltd.

Available in both 35mm and 120 formats, the new film is built on a completely new emulsion. It offers finer grain, improved sharpness, and smoother contrast—while keeping the bold, vibrant look of the original release.

HARMAN Technology Ltd, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of analogue photographic films, darkroom papers, and photo chemicals – and the name behind the classic Ilford range, has announced the launch of HARMAN Phoenix II, a brand-new, ISO 200, C41 colour film in both 35mm and 120 formats.

“The journey continues”, says the company, as it introduces the new emulsion. Phoenix II marks the next stage of HARMAN’s ambitious roadmap of colour film projects with sales of this film once again being reinvested to help ensure a healthy and robust future for film photography. This is backed by a significant multi-million investment in their operational and research & development capabilities.

“HARMAN Phoenix represented a significant milestone in the long history of our company and was a solid starting point on our colour journey.” says Greg Summers, Managing Director.

“Since then, our teams have been working very hard behind the scenes, taking what we have learnt, alongside valuable feedback from the film community, to further develop, optimise and refine this into a brand-new film. This 2nd generation film is very different from the original. Each layer and component has been redesigned and reengineered into a completely new formulation. New dyes, couplers, and even an experimental layer construct!” adds Greg.

Giles Branthwaite, Sales & Marketing Director. “Phoenix II represents a step-change versus the original. Better colour reproduction, controlled contrast, less grain and increased sharpness. It is therefore easier to use and easier to scan, something we know labs will appreciate.”

The film delivers cleaner scans with more natural colours straight out of the box. It holds detail better in both highlights and shadows and features a wider exposure latitude, making everyday shooting more flexible and forgiving. Lab scans typically require only minimal adjustment, saving time in post-processing.

Key Features:

Colour negative film with ISO 200 rating

Available in 35mm and 120 formats

New emulsion with finer grain and sharper detail

Smoother contrast and better tonal range

Improved highlight and shadow retention

Greater exposure latitude for flexible metering

Ideal for photographers who enjoy character-rich colour film with improved technical performance, Phoenix II is both accessible and expressive. HARMAN Phoenix II is available from today (July 16th) in both 35mm (36 exposures) and 120. For a list of retailers and more information about the product, visit harmanphoto.co.uk.