Haven’t been able to make it to Las Vegas for NAB Post|Production World? Can’t hit one of the many Future Media Concepts events around the country? Around Memphis, Tennesse on September 12 & 13, 2019? Then join us at the Inspire Media Conference for two days of learning and lunching about many things media. Rather than me tell you about it let’s just take a look at the video:

And rather than me retype about it let’s take a look at the conference description straight from the Inspire website:

The Inspire Media Conference is 2 days of hands-on, engaging seminars brought to you from some of today’s top talent in the field of social media, video production and motion graphics. Throughout the conference, you will be informed and inspired to create content that matters! Rod Harlan, Amy DeLouise and Scott Simmons will be leading several workshops along with the Speak Creative, The Grove, Diversified and the visionary and Director of Media Production at Hope Church, Christopher Franklin. This is the second year for the conference, but the first year at Hope Church. There will be vendors in the foyer for attendees to experience new technologies and pick up materials for professional development. This conference is for churches, marketing agencies, production companies, freelance photographers and video producers. Don’t miss our luncheon and panel discussion on the topic of Managing Your In-House Video/Social Media Team vs. Contracting Out.

This should be a great event and a treat for content creatives in the Mid-south to get some solid training without breaking the bank and without traveling to Sin City. There are some great speakers, a packed schedule as well as an IKEA in Memphis.

This conference reminds me of the Southeast Creative Summit that was held in 2013, one year in Atlanta. These smaller conferences are a great way to get to know people that you might not meet at a huge event like NAB. This isn’t the first year for the Inspire Media Conference but it has grown to this year include a few teachers and speakers from outside of the Memphis area. And with early bird pricing at $119 it’s a bargain as you get two days of training as well as two panel discussion luncheons.

And what’s the schedule?

Thursday

Friday

I’ve never taught a class in a Chapel before. I hope to see you there!

