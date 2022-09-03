I’ve posted before about the Inspire Media Conference in Memphis, Tennesee before, in 2019 when it was in its infancy. It was the rare media creation conference outside of NAB and some of the bigger media markets in the US. It was affordable, in a fun city and I was happy to be involved. Then the pandemic happened and like many in-person conferences, it hit the pause button.

For 2022 the Inspire Media Conference is back, in person (with an online virtual segment as well) and is scheduled for September 8-9, 2022 at the Hope Church in Memphis, Tennessee. The cost is $225 for in-person attendance but there is a $60 option for the virtual classes only. Check out the registration details on Eventbrite.

The conference is geared toward all aspects of media (and social media) creation in the faith-based, ministry and non-profit sectors but there is always a lot to be learned for anyone working in the media creation space. There are multiple sessions that cover live production, production, post-production, management, social media, and technical integration. You can browse the Thursday and Friday sessions and see what topics might be of interest. As with all good events, there is also an FAQ.

Unfortunately, it looks like scheduling will keep me away this year but I wish the conference luck and it’s great to see some good, in-person learning happening outside of NYC or Vegas. Click over for more information or to register.