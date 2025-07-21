A precision-engineered 70cm parallel beam modifier, the Aputure STORM Parallel Beam 70 delivers an intense and focused beam of hard light capable of being thrown cleanly across long distances.

The STORM Parallel Beam 70 is a 70cm diameter true Cassegrain mirror system optimized for the STORM XT52. Fully compatible with the Electro Storm XT26 and CS15, the optical design of the Parallel Beam 70 delivers an incredibly tight 5° beam of intense coalesced light so that the beam can be used directly without distorted shadows.

The STORM Parallel Beam 70 delivers an intense and focused beam of hard light capable of being thrown cleanly across long distances.. The beam reaches maximum output efficiency at 10m and beyond, perfect for shining through windows or bouncing off reflectors such as LightBridge CRLS panels. With its native Aputure Mount, the Parallel Beam 70 seamlessly integrates with the Aputure Mount ecosystem, unlocking new creative possibilities for cinematic lighting control, especially when maximum light concentration is critical.

Key features include:

70cm diameter Cassegrain parallel beam modifier with Aputure Mount optimized for the STORM XT52

Compatible with Electro Storm XT26, Electro Storm CS15

Extremely tight 5º beam angle allows users to throw intense beams of hard light at great distances

Optional rolling hard flight case

The Aputure STORM Parallel Beam 70 is available in the US for $2,250.