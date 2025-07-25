Aputure released firmware V1.5 for the STORM 1200x fixture. This update adds a Limited HSIC+ mode and new DMX profiles for color control with the BLAIR light engine.

The new control capabilities now added to the STORM 1200x match those found on the other STORM x series lights, the STORM 400x and the STORM XT52.

The updated firmware – version 1.5 – now announced by Aputure adds a Limited HSIC+ mode and new DMX profiles for color control with the BLAIR light engine to the STORM 1200x, a control capability that professionals using the fixture will appreciate.

“From the moment the STORM 1200x was announced, users have asked for HSIC+ control. With this update, we’ve delivered,” explained Ben Dynice, Aputure’s Director of Product, UI/UX. “V1.5 adds Limited HSIC+ to the control menu and new DMX profiles that unlock full color capabilities of the BLAIR light engine. This gives users the advanced control they’ve been waiting for.”

What’s new in the Aputure STORM 1200x V1.5 firmware

Limited HSIC+ control via menu, Sidus, and DMX interface

20 new DMX profiles for color control of the BLAIR light engine

CCT & RGB

Limited HSIC+

RGB and RGBA

CCT and x,y combination Profiles

All new profiles have control mode options for strobe, control channel, and fan modes

STORM 1200x firmware V1.5 is available now at Aputure.com.