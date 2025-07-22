Since the introduction of the BLAIR-CG light engine in the Aputure STORM series professionals asked for panel lights with the color tunable feature. The NOVA II, now announced, can do color just as well as it can do white light.

Aputure will show the NOVA II, for the first time, at BIRTV in Beijing from July 23 to 26, and more info will come at IBC 2025 in Amsterdam from September 9 to 12. For now, here is the promise: the NOVA II will utilize the BLAIR-CG light engine, providing the best quality white light and the greatest range of color in any panel light.

Aputure STORM is now seen as the future of point source lighting. Thanks to the breakthrough BLAIR and BLAIR-CG light engines, these lights output higher quality tunable white light and tunable color light than any previous LED system. The STORM X-series uses the BLAIR light engine (Blue/Lime/Amber/Indigo/Red), built around a chipset that enhances the colors of naturally fluorescing materials, resulting in an image that more accurately matches real daylight and tungsten sources.

The STORM C-series expands upon BLAIR with the BLAIR-CG light engine (Blue/Lime/Amber/Indigo/Red/Cyan/Green). Aputure already has panel lights, the NOVA series but now the company unveils NOVA II, the first panel light to utilize the BLAIR-CG light engine.

“Ever since we launched the STORM 80c and STORM 1000c with the BLAIR-CG light engine, our clients have been requesting we bring this breakthrough tunable color to a panel light,” says Mitch Gross, Global Director of Product Marketing for Aputure. “It was a huge technological challenge but our engineering team outdid themselves, developing a panel light so bright and with such precisely tunable color that one can do things like instantly turning a white wall into a perfect green screen, avoiding painting time and costs. The NOVA II can do color just as well as it can do white light, and it does them better and brighter than any other panel in its class.”

NOVA II select highlights:

The NOVA II will have the highest output of any panel light in its class.

