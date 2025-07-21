Designed to transform the STORM 80c into a precise light-shaping tool, capable of creating controlled beams, the Spotlight Mini is available with a 19° or 36° included lens in the US for $349.

Portable, powerful, and colorful, the STORM 80c invites you to take your lighting palette anywhere. This compact 80W point source fixture featuring the BLAIR-CG light engine delivers higher quality tunable color light than any previous LED system, covering more than 90% of the Rec2020 color gamut. Now, Aputure gives you more control over all that power with the Spotlight Mini, a long-awaited accessory for the popular STORM 80c.

The Spotlight Mini is a compact ellipsoidal projector that transforms the STORM 80c into a precise light-shaping tool, capable of creating controlled beams. The Spotlight Mini features a rotating barrel, allowing for the granular orientation of both the integrated 4-leaf cutter and modifiers. The Spotlight Mini comes with a 19° or 36° lens with room in the soft case for both lenses. An adjustable iris is available as an optional accessory.

Spotlight Mini Features include:

Mini ProLock Bowens Mount ellipsoidal projector for the STORM 80c

Available with 19º and 36º interchangeable lenses

Unique rotating barrel design for setting the orientation of the 4-leaf cutter and modifiers

Included gel clip, gobo clip, and 10 M-Size gobos for projecting fine patterns

Adjustable iris available as an optional accessory

The Spotlight Mini is available with a 19° or 36° included lens in the US for $349. With this new accessory Aputure shows why it is a global team at the intersection of media and technology, where leading engineers, scientists, artists, and designers work together to solve the film industry’s most challenging problems.