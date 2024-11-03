Last week, Scott Simmons covered almost everything you would want to know about the new M4 iMac and M4 MacBook Pro models. I’ll focus on the new historic return of the optional matte option on all new M4 MacBook Pro models built-to-order and and most M4 iMac built-to-order. This complements my May 2024 article Historic: Apple finally offers optional matte screen on iPad Pro. Apple calls it «Nano-texture». I call it «matte». Other people call it «antiglare». For its health and productivity benefits, matte is the preferred option by many. Sadly, the option was removed by Apple many years ago in MacBooks. Last week, Apple made the historic announcement of the return of this option with the mentioned models. In the case of supported iMac models, it’s a US$200 upcharge, while with the MacBook Pro models, it’s only US$150 additional. The price and availability worldwide may vary. I hope that the next generation of MacBook Air and iPhones also offer this option, as already offered with the TCL 40 NXTPAPER, certain configurations of the iPad Pro and two external Apple displays.

