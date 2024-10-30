It is indeed the week of Macintosh as today Apple introduced new M4-powered MacBook Pros. This follows on the heels of new M4 iMacs and a newly redesigned M4 Mac Mini. This looks to be a big M4 update as the form factor of the MacBook Pro looks to be pretty much the same.

The MacBook Pro will be available with one chip more than the new Mac mini, as the MacBook Pro will get an option for an M4 Max. In fact, if you go for the 16″ MacBook Pro, your choices of chip are between the M4 Pro and the M4 Max, as the entry-level M4 chip is not available with the 16″ MacBook Pro.

Seeing that the M4 Max isn’t available with the new Mac mini got me wondering what exactly is the difference between a M4 Pro and an M4 Max? The easiest way I’ve seen to compare them side-by-side is to head to the MacBook Pro Tech Specs page. That way you can see the features listed side-by-side.

There were a couple of bullet points noted in the performance discussion of the new M4, M4 Pro and M4 Max chips that were specific to the video and post-production world:

Up to 10.9x faster 3D rendering in Blender when compared to the 13‑inch MacBook Pro with Core i7, and up to 3.4x faster when compared to the 13‑inch MacBook Pro with M1.