Friday night, January 18th, 2020 the American Cinema Editors announced its 2020 winners at a gala celebration of this critical element of the cinema process.
Below are the winners with links to the Art of the Cut interviews. Podcasts of almost all linked interviews are also available.
Art of the Cut congratulates all of the nominees and winners, including Career Achievement winner, Alan Heim.
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMA)
Parasite, Jinmo Yang (podcast available)
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles . (interview completed today and to be published soon and podcast soon!)
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Fleabag: “Episode 2.1”, Gary Dollner, ACE (podcast available)
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Apollo 11, Todd Douglas Miller (podcast available)
BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION
Chernobyl: “Vichnaya Pamyat”, Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith (podcast available)
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Toy Story 4, Axel Geddes, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)
What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, Jake Pushinsky, ACE
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES
VICE Investigates: “Amazon on Fire”, Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Game of Thrones: “The Long Night”, Tim Porter, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Killing Eve: “Desperate Times”, Dan Crinnion
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Better Things: “Easter”, Janet Weinberg, ACE
