Congratulations to the ACE EDDIE WINNERS!

with links to the ART OF THE CUT interviews

Profile Picture Steve Hullfish January 17, 2020

Friday night, January 18th, 2020 the American Cinema Editors announced its 2020 winners at a gala celebration of this critical element of the cinema process.

Below are the winners with links to the Art of the Cut interviews. Podcasts of almost all linked interviews are also available.

Art of the Cut congratulates all of the nominees and winners, including Career Achievement winner, Alan Heim.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMA)

Parasite, Jinmo Yang (podcast available)

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles . (interview completed today and to be published soon and podcast soon!)

Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis in the film JOJO RABBIT. Photo by Kimberley French. © 2019 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Fleabag: “Episode 2.1”, Gary Dollner, ACE (podcast available)

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Apollo 11, Todd Douglas Miller (podcast available)

Apollo 11 VR HD: First Steps

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION

Chernobyl: “Vichnaya Pamyat”, Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith (podcast available)

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Toy Story 4, Axel Geddes, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, Jake Pushinsky, ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

VICE Investigates: “Amazon on Fire”, Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Game of Thrones: “The Long Night”, Tim Porter, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Killing Eve: “Desperate Times”, Dan Crinnion

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Better Things: “Easter”, Janet Weinberg, ACE


Support ProVideo Coalition
FXhome's "Pay What You Want" helps the Australia Emergency Bushfire Fund

