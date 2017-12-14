The Thunder3 Node Pro is Akitio’s solution for desktop computers or laptops needing a boost. This external PCIe eGPU box takes a full-size graphics card and gives a boost to your computer.

The industry took some time to find out the solution for computers with less than desirable graphics power and little space inside the case, but that is not a problem any longer: the eGPU or external GPU concept was created. An external box able to take one of those “king-size” graphics card that can not fit inside many “normal” desktop computer cases, changed the world for the better. Akitio just presented their new eGPU solution, releasing a larger version of their popular Node Lite PCIe Box. The Node Pro is large enough to handle full-length PCIe cards and the built-in 500Watt power supply is powerful enough to power most PCIe cards currently on the market. The Node Pro was designed to be a companion for professional cards such as the Red Rocket X and other high-end graphics cards.

The Node Pro connects to a Windows or Mac computer via Thunderbolt 3 and instantly upgrades a regular laptop or a mini PC and makes it possible to do things that would normally require a high-end workstation. The Node Pro was designed with professional video editors, colorists and other creative professionals in mind and allows users to connect virtually any PCIe card to their current Thunderbolt 3 system.

The Node Pro also features two Thunderbolt 3 ports for daisy chaining additional Thunderbolt or USB 3 Type-C devices as well as a dedicated DisplayPort for connecting an additional monitor. Both of the Thunderbolt 3 ports are capable of providing up to 60Watts of power (according to the USB-C power delivery spec), that can charge the host computer and/or supply power to the downstream devices. The addition of a pop-out handle on the top of the unit makes the Node Pro extremely portable. The easy-open, tool-less design makes it extremely simple and convenient to open the box and install/replace the PCIe cards.

“The Node Pro was designed primarily for professionals that need to add additional functionality to their current systems and we believe that the Node Pro will definitely help improve the productivity of these creative professionals”, said Richard Wright, VP of Sales & Marketing for Akitio. “We believe that users want flexibility and the added functionality that the Node Pro provides.”

Akitio Node Pro features:

Thunderbolt 3 for lighting fast transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps

1 PCIe (x16) slot supporting full-length, full-height, double-width cards

Spacious enclosure large enough for water cooled cards

4 lane PCI Express 3.0 compliant interface

2 Thunderbolt 3 ports for daisy chaining up to 6 additional Thunderbolt or USB 3 Type-C devices

1 DisplayPort for connecting an additional monitor

Removable back panel for double-width cards

Power Delivery (PD) of 60Watts in both Thunderbolt 3 ports

Built-in 500W SFX power supply

The Akitio Node Pro is available this December, just in time for Christmas, for $359.99. For more information on the entire lineup of Akitio Thunderbolt 3 products visit Akitio’s website.

