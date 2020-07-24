For many, the new UltraStudio Recorder 3G from Blackmagic is much more important than the new 12k camera.

Although the big media hype is about Blackmagic’s new 12K camera with its amazing sensor, the other intriguing new device from the Australian innovator is the new US$115 UltraStudio 3G Recorder interface, which supersedes the prior UltraStudio Recorder, which is not 3G. It is so different that I requested one to review it soon. The 3G portion and the Thunderbolt 3 connection make the new version of the device have greater features, such as more video formats, greater selection of color space, RGB video formats and lower price of only US$115 instead of US$145. Ahead are more details and photos.

“UltraStudio Recorder 3G let you work anywhere because they are extremely compact and are powered from the Thunderbolt 3 connection,”

said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design.

“You can simply plug into any Thunderbolt 3 enabled laptop or a desktop computer and start working. With support for high bandwidth formats up to 1080p60 these are advanced video capture and playback solutions that are small enough to fit in your pocket. There is nothing more portable!”

Please note that although 1080p60 mentioned by Grant Petty is common among video gamers, the closest standard for conventional broadcast is ≈59.94 which is also supported by the UltraStudio Recorder 3G, as well as lower rates like (in descending order) 50p, ≈29.97, 25p, 24p and ≈23.976.

UltraStudio Recorder 3G features:

Two models, UltraStudio Monitor 3G for playback and UltraStudio Recorder 3G for capture.

High-speed Thunderbolt 3 port for high quality video processing.

Built in 3G-SDI and HDMI connections on each model.

Supports all common SD/HD video formats up to 1080p60 (as well as the broadcast-friendly ≈59.94p version).

Uncompressed and compressed 10-bit 4:2:2 YUV or RGB quality.

Supports DaVinci Resolve and all other video software.

Developer SDK available to download free.

Support for PsF formats including 1080PsF25 and 1080PsF≈29.97 via the SDI input, although not currently via the HDMI input.

I have interesting tests planned for my upcoming evaluation and review. Be sure to be on my free mailing list to be notified when I publish it.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. If you previously subscribed to my bulletins and no longer receive them, you must re-subscribe due to new compliance to GDPR. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com. Also visit radio.AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte (o volver a suscribirte) a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

Suscribe to my BeyondPodcasting show in English or CapicúaFM en castellano.

FTC disclosure

No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units, including RØDE. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.

Copyright and use of this article

The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalitionmagazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!