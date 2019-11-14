News

AJA shows OG-12GDA-2×4, an openGear 12G-SDI distribution amplifier

AJA used the Inter BEE show, in Chiba, Japan, to show some of its new products, one of them the new openGear 12G-SDI distribution amplifier for broadcast and live event production.

Jose Antunes November 14, 2019

AJA OG-12GDA-2x4: an openGear 12G-SDI distribution amplifier

AJA Video Systems has announced the OG-12GDA-2×4, an openGear 12G-SDI distribution amplifier, featuring support for High Dynamic Range video and Ross DashBoard software for remote monitoring.

AJA Video Systems announced at the InterBEE show, in Japan, new 8K support for the HDR Image Analyzer 12G, its real-time HDR and WCG monitoring and analysis platform developed in partnership with Colorfront. The second announcement from the company relates to the new OG-12GDA-2×4, an openGear 12G-SDI distribution amplifier.

Designed for critical broadcast, OB truck and live event production environments, OG-12GDA-2×4 features dual-channel inputs for incoming 12G-SDI signals, with reclocking of the distributed signals to dual 4x 12G-SDI outputs. In an AJA OG-X-FR openGear frame, this allows, says the company, “for incredibly high density with up to 20x 12G-SDI inputs distributed to a total of 80x 12G-SDI outputs when fully loaded with ten cards.”

OG-12GDA-2×4 features compatibility with OGX, OG3 and DFR-8321 openGear frames, and DashBoard software support on Windows, macOS and Linux for flexible device control and monitoring over a local network or remotely.

AJA OG-12GDA-2x4: an openGear 12G-SDI distribution amplifierOG-12GDA-2×4 features include:

  • Dual 1×4 12G-SDI openGear Distribution Amplifiers
  • Dual 1x 12G-SDI BNC inputs
  • Dual 4x noninverting 12G-SDI BNC outputs
  • Format agnostic 270 Mbps – 12 Gbps video formats
  • Automatic input equalization and output reclocking
  • Support for HDR video
  • Passes embedded audio, all ancillary data including closed caption and time code
  • Input Present and Input SMPTE Lock LEDs
  • 10x 12G-BNC rear connector module included
  • Power: 4.5 watts
  • Hot swappable
  • DashBoard Support with OGX, OG3 and DFR-8321 openGear frames
  • Five-year warranty

“To address the rigorous demands of modern production environments, we strive to provide our customers with powerful, new technologies for more flexible and failsafe workflows,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “We’re excited to introduce the OG-12GDA-2×4, our first 12G-SDI openGear card, to seamlessly integrate into higher bandwidth 12G-SDI workflows that support higher resolution, large raster content at higher framerates — with less cabling.”

OG-12GDA-2×4 will be available in December through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $695. Free DashBoard software is currently available for download from the support page on AJA’s website. For more information, visit AJA Video Systems.


The Video Show: more than 100 sessions exploring the future of the industry

Jose Antunes
Jose Antunes

