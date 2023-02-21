An ongoing and evolving list of the most popular AI tools, portals and apps for creative content producers and editors.

We’re just taking a moment to catch our breath a bit in all the AI fury and start compiling a list that we can use for reference by category or all the most popular and useful AI Tools, portals and apps available to create, modify, enhance or edit your projects and creative content (I’ll add in a few that might be just for fun, too.) 🙂

I’ve purposely left off several that are either scammy in their model, not relevant to our industry or just plain garbage. If you know of any you’d like to see added to the list, please comment below and inquire for me to research it further. (Or I may tell you why it’s not on the list already)

Since my previous article, AI Tools Part 1 went live, there’s been a lot of development in the tools and technology, along with concerns and opinions expressed about the legality, ethics and plausibility of their usefulness in the creative content communities.

So why The List You Need Now?

Before proceeding with all the more detailed deep dives into the various tools, I wanted to have one central location that everyone can reference and get updates on whatever the latest versions of tools for various uses of AI technology – specifically related to the film, video and imaging production, editing and creative content creation industries. I will try to update this list about once a week until things begin to die-down (yeah, right!), but always check the “updated” date below.

I am also only adding tools and links to the list that I personally check out and get whatever info I can pass along, and will provide more info and details in subsequent articles for various AI tool tactics, like Image Generation, Enhancements, Video & Animation tools, Text Generation/Writing tools, Audio and Music Generation/enhancement tools and more.

NOTE: There are several Apps in the Google Play and Apple App store that carry the names of some of these tools or are just a shell that uses some of the core tools that may or may not work. Proceed at your own risk and costs.

Also note that I’m always learning, researching and testing this stuff as I go. Some information provided will be incomplete or I may use incorrect terminology or explanations of certain technologies. Admittedly, I don’t really know what I’m doing yet! If you see something that needs correction, please let me know and I’ll get it fixed! This is an evolving list of resources and ultimately, we want it to be right.

The List

updated 2/21/23

AI Image Generators

Midjouney AI

https://midjourney.com/ (Sign up page) uses Discord to access servers. Paid plan gives you more images and a private MJ bot to develop your prompts in. Currently, this is the best way to get into generating AI images online and achieving great results with minimal prompting.

COST: Free trial then $10/30/60 monthly plans for use. You can find out more about pricing plans here.

TOOLS: Online through Discord/Discord Mobile App

DALL-E 2 (Open AI)

https://labs.openai.com/ Popular and fun AI image generator. Also provides outpainting and repainting of generated images and photos.

COST: Free first month (50 credits/200 images) Then 15 credits/60 images per subsequent mo. ($15 buys additional 115 credits/460 images).

TOOLS: Online

Stable Diffusion Playground (Online)

https://stablediffusionweb.com/ A public portal for generating images on the Stable Diffusion engine in a user-friendly (and FREE) website. There is also a Demo portal on Huggingface for SD 2.1.

(SD is available to run on many private servers and platforms if you’re into doing some coding and are wanting to explore – and we will too when we dig deeper. Get more info from the parent site at Stability.AI) See Resources below for download and installation info and instruction videos.

COST: Free

TOOLS: Online

Disco Diffusion v5.7

https://colab.research.google.com/github/alembics/disco-diffusion/blob/main/Disco_Diffusion.ipynb A clip-guided diffusion model for generating detailed and abstract images written in Python. The code is free to run on your own server or colab and you can get the resources online here.

Note that DreamStudio Lite beta (below) runs on DD.

COST: Free

TOOLS: Server/Colab/3rd party tools

DreamStudio Lite (beta)

https://beta.dreamstudio.ai/ Online text to image generator portal running on Disco Diffusion model.

COST: Free (beta)

TOOLS: Online

DeepAI

https://deepai.org/ Online text to image generator, image editor and outpainter, image colorizing.

COST: Free/$5mo (Pro)

TOOLS: Online

Mage.space

https://www.mage.space/ Online text to image generator portal running on Stable Diffusion v5 model.

COST: Free

TOOLS: Online

NightCafe Studio

https://creator.nightcafe.studio/ Online text to image generator portal running on multiple diffusion models; Stable Diffusion, DALL-E 2, CLIP-Guided Diffusion, VQGAN+CLIP and Neural Style Transfer are all available on NightCafe. There is also a Discord group here in the NightCafe Lounge.

COST: Free

TOOLS: Online

ShutterStock AI

https://www.shutterstock.com/generate Online text to image generator portal from stock Image provider, ShutterStock. Seems legit and it’s free, but there are some licensing restrictions in the FAQ so please read and understand.

COST: Free

TOOLS: Online

InvokeAI 2.3.0

Watch the YouTube video first. (download installer link in description) Server-based AI text to image generator. InvokeAI now supports the brand new Diffusers Models and now has Model Merge and Textual Inversion Training.

COST: Free (public)

TOOLS: Server/Colab

Stability AI Photoshop Plugin

https://christiancantrell.com/#ai-ml The Stability Photoshop plugin allows you to generate and edit images using both Stable Diffusion and DALL•E 2 right inside Photoshop.

COST: Free

TOOLS: Photoshop Plugin (Adobe Exchange)

Playground

https://playgroundai.com/ Pre-generated galleries from various contributing artists with their prompts/negative prompts. Allows you to copy the prompts or regenerate the images to your own liking.

COST: Free

TOOLS: Online

Flair (beta)

https://flair.ai/ This tool looks quite promising (I’ve applied for the beta). The concept is to take your product images and the AI develops slick environments/settings/lighting and renders finished images for your marketing materials.

COST: Free (Private beta)

TOOLS: Online

Calligrapher AI

https://www.calligrapher.ai/ A very simple AI generated handwriting script designer tool. Some limitations such as kerning, etc. but quick results.

COST: Free

TOOLS: Online

Patterned AI

https://www.patterned.ai/ AI seamless pattern generator for textures, backgrounds and graphics. Create new patterns or explore generated patterns you can modify further. Royalty free with attribution (Free plan).

COST: Free (10 patterns)/$10 (100)

TOOLS: Online

Scribble Diffusion

https://scribblediffusion.com/ I’d have to classify this as more like entertainment than actual useful AI generation, but it can be fun to see how messed-up the results often are! Good for stirring up your creativity at least.

COST: Free

TOOLS: Online

Lunchbox

https://ai.lunchbox.io/ Another fun tool that has limited usefulness in the real world, and I’d question any food place that would use ANY of the resulting images for their menus or advertising, but for entertainment and to fool your friends on social media, it can serve up some potentially mouthwatering results!

COST: Free

TOOLS: Online

AI Image & Video Enhancement Tools

Remini Web

https://app.remini.ai/ AI Photo and Video enhancer. Absolutely the best results for photo restoration on faces. I’ve yet to try the newest video enhancement options, but watch for those updates in my subsequent articles.

COST: $18/mo (Personal)/$25/mo (Business) and more plans

TOOLS: Online

AImages

https://aimages.ai/ Online AI video enhancement/clean/color and upres tool.

COST: Free 720p previews/€11mo (Standard)/€25mo (Premium)/€61mo (Elite) plans

TOOLS: Online

Cleanup.pictures

https://cleanup.pictures/ It does one thing really well for such a simple tool – removes objects from photos. Using only a paintbrush tool (similar to the heal brush in Photoshop) it fills-in with AI to eliminate the selected subjects.

COST: Free 720dpi/$3mo/$7mo plans

TOOLS: Online/Mobile Apps (ClipDropPro)

Palette

https://palette.fm/ AI colorize B&W photos with various filters and/or textual input to determine the final look and feel of the colorized image.

COST: Free 500px/$6mo-$28mo HD plans

TOOLS: Online

Topaz AI

https://www.topazlabs.com/ A suite of AI desktop apps for auto-scaling, noise removal, sharpening and restoration of details and faces, There’s also a Video AI app that works great.

COST: $199 for the new Topaz Autopilot app. Others listed by product on website.

TOOLS: Desktop Apps

AI Audio Tools

Adobe Podcast

https://podcast.adobe.com/enhance# AI recorded speech enhancement.

COST: Free

TOOLS: Online

Cleanvoice

https://cleanvoice.ai/ AI recorded speech scrubber – removes unwanted pauses, filler words like uhh/umm and mouth sounds,

COST: Free trial/subscriptions and pay-as-you-go plans

TOOLS: Online

Krisp

https://krisp.ai/ Real time AI noise cancelling, echo cancellation, HD voice quality (great for recording Zoom interviews and podcasts).

COST: Free demo/$8mo (Pro)/$10mo (Business)

TOOLS: Online

Podcastle

https://podcastle.ai/ Studio quality AI enhanced podcast recording/editing/sharing. Also has TTS & syntheses.

COST: Free basic/$12mo (Storyteller)/$24mo (Pro)

TOOLS: Online

AI TTS (Text To Speech) Tools

ElevenLabs AI (beta)

https://beta.elevenlabs.io/ The best AI TTS tool out there with voice cloning and speech modifications & synthesis.

COST: Free/$5mo-$22mo plans

TOOLS: Online

WellSaid

https://wellsaidlabs.com/ Realistic sounding AI voices in a natural delivery for commercial, marketing and training productions.

COST: Free trial/$49mo-$199mo + Enterprise plans

TOOLS: Online

Murph.AI

https://murf.ai/ AI TTS tool with 100s of voices, styles, speed and editing options. Preview with you video.

COST: Free trial/$19mo (Basic)/$26mo (Pro)/$59mo (Enterprise)

TOOLS: Online

Revoicer

https://revoicer.com/ Emotion based natural human sounding AI TTS with controls of delivery and speed. Various languages and voices available.

COST: Free trial/$49mo-$199mo + Enterprise plans

TOOLS: Online

AI Text & Scripting Tools

ChatGPT

https://chat.openai.com/chat A natural language processing AI tool that responds to your questions or commands and delivers written content in the form of explanations/answers, writing letters/email, essays/white papers, stories and scripts and even code.

COST: Free basic/$20mo (ChatGPT Plus)

TOOLS: Online

Jasper AI

https://www.jasper.ai/ A generative AI platform for creative writing, ads, scripts, letters – all in stylized and human derived written form.

COST: Free basic/$20mo (ChatGPT Plus)

TOOLS: Online

Copy.AI

https://www.copy.ai/ A generative AI platform for creative writing, ads, scripts, letters – all in stylized and human derived written form.

COST: Free trial/Customizable usage rate plans

TOOLS: Online

Quillbot

https://quillbot.com/ AI Paraphrasing Tool for shortening long text blocks or articles/papers and stories.

COST: Free trial/$20mo or $140 yr (Premium)

TOOLS: Online

Writesonic

https://writesonic.com/ Creative writing AI tool – from generating ideas to refining your thoughts/stories or writing articles.

COST: Free trial/$13-$600mo (sliding scale based on content) – Plus custom plan option

TOOLS: Online

Moonbeam

https://www.gomoonbeam.com/ AI Paraphrasing Tool for shortening long text blocks or articles/papers and stories.

COST: Free trial/$15mo (Pro)/$50mo ea seat (Team)

TOOLS: Online

Thundercontent/Thunderchat

https://thundercontent.com/ AI Writing & Text chat tools and AI audio tool options.

COST: Free trial/$39mo-$63mo and Annual plans

TOOLS: Online

AI Music Generators

Beatoven

https://www.beatoven.ai/ Royalty-free AI music track generator.

COST: Free basic/$20mo (Pro)

TOOLS: Online

Soundraw

https://soundraw.io/ Royalty-free AI music track generator.

COST: Free trial/$17mo (Personal)

TOOLS: Online

SmartSound

https://www.smartsound.com/ Multilayer customizable music track generator.

COST: Pay per library/song (several packs/plans available)

TOOLS: Online/Desktop App

Aiva

https://aiva.ai/ Royalty-free AI music track generator.

COST: Free trial/e15mo (Standard)/e49mo (Pro) + annual plans

TOOLS: Online/Desktop App

AI Video Generators

Synthesia

https://www.synthesia.io/ AI Avatar based talking head video creator – including TTS and text editor or use your own video and graphics.

COST: Free/$30mo (Personal) and custom corporate plans

TOOLS: Online

Movio

https://app.movio.la/templates AI templated talking head video creator – including TTS and text editor or use your own video and graphics. Visually really good, but the TTS is weaker than some others.

COST: Free trial/$30mo (Personal)/$225 (Pro) and custom corporate plans

TOOLS: Online

D-ID Creative Reality Studio

https://www.d-id.com/ AI talking pictures (photos turned to talking avatars) as seen on MyHeritage. Uses TTS and template avatars, or models your photo to create a talking head video. (It’s a little creepy, but cool)

COST: Free trial/$6mo-$300mo plus custom corporate plans

TOOLS: Online

Vidyo.ai

https://vidyo.ai/ Edits-down long videos to short form videos using AI

COST: Free/$30mo (Pro)/$50 (Pro+)

TOOLS: Online

Maverick

https://www.trymaverick.com/ Create personalized short video messages from your original video clip and use AI to replace the names.

COST: N/A without signup

TOOLS: Online

Descript

https://www.descript.com/ Full production AI video scripting, recording, editing and mixing tool. Script and record your talking head video, edit out the ums/uhs and add audio enhancements, mix in B-roll and graphics as needed and take edit notes from your team.

COST: Free trial/$12mo (Creator)/$24 (Pro) and custom corporate plans

TOOLS: Online

Genmo (Alpha)

https://alpha.genmo.ai/create This could actually be listed in the AI Image Generators category as it will take text to image generation requests, but more impressively, you can upload an existing image and give it a prompt to create a somewhat time-lapse animation between the original image state and an evolved/transformed state. This is Alpha so you need to sign up to test it.

COST: Free

TOOLS: Online

AI 3D Tools

Luma AI (beta)

https://captures.lumalabs.ai/imagine An early experiment to prototype and create 3D with text. 3D models created with iPhone images.

COST: Beta

TOOLS: Online

Make Image 3D

https://make3d.app/ Converts 2D image to embossed 3D depth image using your reference image.

COST: Free/Beta

TOOLS: Online

Kaedim

https://www.kaedim3d.com/ Uses machine learning to generate 3D models from 2D art and images. Edit and export your completed 3D models.

COST: $3 (30-day limited trial)/$30 (30-day premium trial) – $150mo and up!

TOOLS: Online

Point-E

https://github.com/openai/point-e Creates an AI generated point cloud model from text-to-3D prompting.

COST: Free/Beta download

TOOLS: Local/Server

AI Utilities & Productivity Tools

CLIP Interrogator

https://huggingface.co/spaces/pharma/CLIP-Interrogator Want to figure out what a good prompt might be to create new images like an existing one? The CLIP Interrogator is here to get you answers! Upload a photo or illustration and it will provide text prompts you can use in your image generator.

COST: Free

TOOLS: Online

Namelix

https://namelix.com/ This clever AI tool helps you brainstorm a new business name (or product/service, etc.) by supplying the info prompts and delivers dozens of brandable ideas in return. I think it does a great job.

COST: Free to generate with multiple registration fees and professional services.

TOOLS: Online

Brandmark

https://brandmark.io/ From the same people who make Namelix, Brandmark develops unique and brandable logos.

COST: Free to design/$25 basic (one-time)/$65 Designer/$175 Enterprise

TOOLS: Online

Looka

https://looka.com/ AI Logo design generator with customization and previews in use.

COST: Free to design/$20 (Basic logo package) to $192 (Brand Kit Web Subscription)

TOOLS: Online

Watermark Remover

https://www.watermarkremover.io/ Magically removes embedded watermarks using AI. (Useful for AI generated images that include watermarks or stray text). – I do question the ethical nature of this as a photographer though.

COST: Free/$15mo (1 member) up to $159mo (team up to 50)

TOOLS: Online

Ocoya

https://www.ocoya.com/ Uses AI to help you design, write and create content for social media including scheduling ad runs and posts all in one location.

COST: Free trial/$29mo/$89mo/$299mo

TOOLS: Online

AI Resources

There’s an AI for that

https://theresanaiforthat.com/ An overwhelmingly current directory all things AI. There’s also a community page you can join to contribute or have discussions/questions.

A very unofficial Midjourney manual

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ivAYy_JXJsGE-9Rh97iMyXkWlmF_MxO2NFshrIvuns4/edit Word Doc that’s always updated that has tons of info on using Midjourney, with prompting tips, instructions and more.

Emotion Prompts

https://rentry.org/yfcd5 A simple list of accepted emotional prompts and emojis.

Have I Been Trained?

https://haveibeentrained.com/ Are you an artist or photographer with lots of images online? Is your work in part of an online stock library? Use this tool to add your image URL or upload it to see if it’s been used in one of the machine learning libraries.

AI and Music: What Musicians Should Know!

https://diymusician.cdbaby.com/music-career/ai-music/ Can “artificial intelligence” help you find gigs, write a press release, or design your album cover? Could AI even finish a lyric you’ve been stuck on for months or plug holes in your music marketing strategy?

Alpha Signal – Weekly Summary of Machine Learning

https://alphasignal.ai/latest-summary Deep level news about what is hot, what’s new and what’s changed or updated in AI apps and technology.

“Fall” Shows us why AI-Powered tools are crucial for the film industry

https://nofilmschool.com/2023/01/fall-shows-us-why-ai-powered-tools-are-crucial-film-industry To keep a PG-13 rating, the creative team behind 2022’s Fall had to digital replace expletive-filled dialogue. But the technology behind it is crucial for an international market.

What is Google Colab: A Beginner’s Guide

https://bytexd.com/what-is-google-colab-a-beginner-guide/ In this article we’ll cover what Google Colab is, in a beginner friendly way, how to use it, and some of its most popular features so you can get started more easily with this platform.

How to use Stable Diffusion for Free on Google Colab

https://decentralizedcreator.com/use-stable-diffusion-for-free/ Unlike, other AI text-to-image models, you can use Stable Diffusion on your PC. However, it requires a basic knowledge of Git and Miniconda3 installation. Also, a system requirement 3xxx series NVIDIA GPU with at least 6GB of RAM is required to get good results from Stable Diffusion.

How to use Disco Diffusion for Free on Google Colab

https://decentralizedcreator.com/use-disco-diffusion-for-free/ Disco Diffusion is one of the machine learning models that convert text to image. With Disco Diffusion, you can not only create images from prompts but also videos! This AI art generator is similar to Stable Diffusion.

Disco Diffusion Resources Download

https://github.com/alembics/disco-diffusion A frankensteinian amalgamation of notebooks, models and techniques for the generation of AI Art and Animations.

Disco Diffusion v5.7 Updates Download

https://colab.research.google.com/github/alembics/disco-diffusion/blob/main/Disco_Diffusion.ipynb

Video Resources

Getting Started in Midjourney



Midjourney Settings Explained – EASY Guide with Sample Images



Midjourney AI – First Steps – Easy Beginner’s Guide



ChatGPT & Midjourney: One Prompt to Transform Imagination



Make Better Prompts – Midjourney AI



Stable Diffusion Version 2: Power to the People… for Free!



Not to worry… I’ll be posting AI Tools Part 2 which I’ll link to here once it’s published.