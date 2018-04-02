The Creative Pro User Group Network (CPUG Network) recently announced the 17th Annual Las Vegas SuperMeet to take place on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in the Brasilia Ballroom at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas. The agenda has now been set. Tickets are on sale online only for the price of $15.00 each plus ticket fee and $10.00 for students and Teachers with valid ID. Oscar® and BAFTA nominated Film editor Dylan Tichenor ACE is scheduled to present as well as Blackmagic Design, Adobe, frame.io, HP/NVIDIA, Atomos and the Making of “Off The Tracks,” a documentary about Final Cut Pro X.

Mr. Tichenor received Oscar® nominations for editing Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will Be Blood and Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty. He’s also received a BAFTA nomination for Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain. He received ACE Eddie Award nominations for Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums, as well as There will be Blood and Brokeback Mountain. You can find a full list of Mr. Tichenor’s credits at his IMDB page.

Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve designers Paul Saccone, Mary Plummer, Peter Chamberlain and Rohit Gupta will answer all questions from the audience on all things DaVinci Resolve, Fusion or Fairlight Audio. They say ask anything you want about the software.

Adobe Premiere Pro product manager Patrick Palmer makes his SuperMeet stage debut and says he will reveal new features in Adobe video solutions that provide more power, collaboration, and efficiency to your color, graphics and audio editing workflows.

frame.io’s CEO Emery Wells will preview ‘The All New Frame.io’ in anticipation of the full release early this summer. The all-new Frame.io will set an industry standard with a never-before-seen set of over 150 collaboration tools for content creators.

Atomos’s Jeromy Young returns to the SuperMeet stage after a long absence. He has told us he will be announcing the “start of a revolution” with key partners. Furthermore, he says, “This is the biggest thing we have ever done, it’s industry changing. It involves software and camera makers alike.”

Filmmaker Bradley Olsen will share a preview from his recently completed documentary about Final Cut Pro X, “Off The Tracks,” and will talk about the process that went into the making of this movie.

There will also be videos by Digital Anarchy, Red Giant Software and Pond5.

Rounding out the evening will be the always wild and crazy “World Famous Raffle,” where the total value of prizes has now reached over $101,000.00 including a Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio System worth over $29,995.00

Doors will open at 4:30PM with the SuperMeet Vendor Showcase featuring 23 software and hardware developers including Adobe, Blackmagic Design, Frame.io, HP/NVIDIA, Atomos, Digital Anarchy, Adobe Stock, B&H, Future Media Concepts, Master The Workflow, LumaForge, ATTO, Autodesk, Boris FX, CoreMelt, Red Giant Software, Drobo, Pond5, Maxon, RE:Vision Effects, Master the Workflow, LANDR, Seagate, Lenovo, and Soundsnap. Here, attendees can enjoy a few cocktails, mingle and party with industry peers, network one on one with leading manufacturers and learn about the latest trends in collaborative editing workflows for post production and broadcast markets.

To purchase tickets, and for complete daily updates on the SuperMeet, including agenda updates, directions, transportation options, and a current list of raffle prizes, visit the SuperMeet web site. https://supermeet.com/

