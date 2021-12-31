What’s new in After Effects at Adobe covers the December 2021 release (version 22.1.1), with 2 new feartures and 3 new beta app features: the Universal text engine, C4D R25 update, Scene Edit Detection, Extended Viewport, and a long-awaited Properties panel. Your most-used layer and shape options, all in one place, no twirling.

There are many details and overlooked settings in After Effects that can have a bigger effect on the “quality” of your final render than simply choosing a render codec. Chris Zwar’s new 46-minute video shares 14 tips to help your After Effects projects look as good as they can: Quality: 14 tips to improve your After Effects projects!

School of Motion posted 12 mograph quicksteps videos in December, starting with After Effects Shape Layer Tip | Day 1 of our 12 Days of MoGraph.

Brooker Films has a bunch of After Effects and Premiere tutorials, some promoted by Adobe, like Head Tracked Effect – After Effects Tutorial. I’m not sure why you’d want to do this effect but it’s fun, and adding the Motion Tile filter to avoid scaling was a nice touch. Chris also teaches through Skillshare.

SonduckFilm had a bunch of Winter and holiday tutorials in December. Here’s 3 Snow Effects For Winter Motion Graphics in After Effects and Happy New Year & 150+ FREE After Effects & Premiere Pro Templates.

Jake In Motion posted What can we learn from an After Effects template? and Unmult is built-in to After Effects, which shows you how to recreate the famous free filter effect.

In Endless Fractals – After Effects Tutorial, Creation Effects shows you how to make infinite fractal animations that zoom in endlessly, using his “Creation Trippy Effects” template. Some of his results are among the best-in-class fractals done in After Effects, but you have to pay for the template. Check out also his earlier CC Ball Action template and tutorials, which also squeezes as much as can be had from a basic effect effect filter.

Doctor Strange MULTIVERSE PORTAL from Spiderman from Cinecom.net shows you how to create the multiverse portal rings created by Doctor Strange in the latest Spiderman movie. They also recently posted a related Get SOUL PUNCHED like SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME.

Film Riot shared Electro Effect from Spider-Man: No Way Home and Spider-Man Web Effect. Both exercises are considerably more involved than the 10 or so minutes you’ll spend watching their summary!

Via Scott Simmons’ Useful Tools for Editors: So Long 2021 Edition, there’s the spread of COVID-19 visualized from @JohnHolbein1.