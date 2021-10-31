Adobe MAX 2021 ran online this last week on October 26-28. Formal releases of Creative Cloud 2022 were announced, with impressive new features. You can watch most of MAX 2021 on demand, with 400+ sessions and hundreds of speakers. There’s a bunch on the video track; one example is Improving Efficiency with After Effects Power Tips – L577 by Eran Stern.

The new features in Creative were detailed on the Adobe Blog, with an overview by Scott Belsky, New Creative Cloud releases enable creative collaboration, drive innovation, and empower creative careers. You also get bonus previews with Adobe MAX 2021 sneaks: A peek into what’s next.

The major releases and features at MAX include:

After Effects : Faster Previews and Renders with Multi-Frame Rendering and beta Sensei-powered Scene Edit Detection capabilities.

: Faster Previews and Renders with Multi-Frame Rendering and beta Sensei-powered Scene Edit Detection capabilities. Premiere Pro : Enhanced Speech-to-Text capabilities and a Sensei-powered beta Remix feature.

: Enhanced Speech-to-Text capabilities and a Sensei-powered beta Remix feature. Character Animator : Powered by Adobe Sensei, creators can now animate their entire body with Body Tracker, using movements and gestures to animate their puppets.

: Powered by Adobe Sensei, creators can now animate their entire body with Body Tracker, using movements and gestures to animate their puppets. Photoshop : Three AI-powered Neural Filters in Photoshop desktop and Camera Raw file support on the iPad.

: Three AI-powered Neural Filters in Photoshop desktop and Camera Raw file support on the iPad. Lightroom/Lightroom Classic : More powerful and precise ML-powered masking capabilities, recommended presets and Community Remixing.

: More powerful and precise ML-powered masking capabilities, recommended presets and Community Remixing. Illustrator : Improved 3D effects and access to Substance 3D materials on desktop and a Sensei-powered Vectorize Technology Preview on iPad.

: Improved 3D effects and access to Substance 3D materials on desktop and a Sensei-powered Vectorize Technology Preview on iPad. Substance 3D : Tighter integration of 3D content, effects and capabilities across Illustrator and Stock. A new Modeler (Private Beta) app joins the Substance 3D Collection, showcasing the role that 3D and immersive technology will play in helping users create the future.

: Tighter integration of 3D content, effects and capabilities across Illustrator and Stock. A new Modeler (Private Beta) app joins the Substance 3D Collection, showcasing the role that 3D and immersive technology will play in helping users create the future. Fresco : Turn any drawing layer into an animation layer to create motion, draw with new perspective guides and grids, and use non-destructive adjustment layers to explore and enhance colors.

: Turn any drawing layer into an animation layer to create motion, draw with new perspective guides and grids, and use non-destructive adjustment layers to explore and enhance colors. Collaboration tools including Creative Cloud Spaces and Canvas (Private Beta) and Frame.io.

Video features for the 2022 releases are covered by Eric Philpott in Cruise through your creative work: latest release of the Creative Cloud video apps. The main new features in After Effects are:

Multi-Frame Rendering is now available in After Effects, with up to 4x faster performance.

Speculative Preview, for automatically rendering in the background when the system is idle.

Composition Profiler highlights the layers and effects that have the biggest impact on processing time.

A reimagined Render Queue with more information and notifications.

After Effects is now in beta for Apple silicon.

A beta Properties Panel inside After Effects (sign up with Adobe)

More features are detailed in AE Help.

Here’s a few explainers on new features from Adobe, partners, and fans:

See the related article here on PVC, How to choose the best hardware for Multi-Frame Rendering in After Effects.

Puget Systems hosted another talk about After Effects Multi-Frame Rendering with Matt Bach, Kyle Hamric, and Ian Sansavera.

The team at Never Sit Still designed the splash screen for After Effects 2022, and there’s a case study at their website.

Reports on AE performance on the newest Apple Silicon are starting to trickle in. David Chapman shared preliminary results with Testing Performance with Apple’s New M1 Max Chip and Adobe After Effects (pictured). A good review is Apple’s M1 Pro, M1 Max SoCs Investigated: New Performance and Efficiency Heights by Andrei Frumusanu.

If you ordered a Notchbook Pro like me, you may be interested in a Macworld article, These apps will completely remove the notch on the new MacBook Pro.

Among recent tutorials on shadows and more, Creative Dojo posted Cavalry is FREE? After Effects Killer? Though a rhetorical question, you can out more on the Cavalry website.

Jake In Motion continues to dutifully chug out his series on the filter plug-ins built into After Effects. Check out Shift Channels & RGB Split | Effects of After Effects:

After Effects Beginner posted his almost always monthly roundup of “right bangers,” Top 5 AFTER EFFECTS Tutorials September 2021.

Chris Zachary is back on the weekly newsletter beat. You’re almost guaranteed to see something new if you sign up (its only available through email). Here’s one of his videos from several months ago.

Rameez Khan, an Adobe employee, has been tracking trends in the community forums for the last year. See his September 2021 After Effects Community Recap; it covers community rockstars, troubleshooting topics, tutorials, and more. One tutorial video mentioned is from a new voice at tool developer Mamoworld.com, Motion Design Essentials 15: Graph Editor Basics.