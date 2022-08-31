Adobe MAX 2022 registration is now open. This year’s event is going to be in person and online! Grab your spot now for the keynotes, skill-building sessions, and sneak peeks on October 18–20.

After Effects 22.6 is now live! from Adobe Support shares What’s fixed and What’s new, including Keyframe Color Labels (h/t Ryan Summers), and new bugs in this update that popped up in the support forum.

Check out Feature Focus: New Shift+J and Shift+K Keyboard Shortcuts in After Effects, by Adobe’s Catie Bass. This and features like the Property Panel, Selectable Track Matte Layers, and H.264 render que output are still in the beta app only (Adobe Max is in mid-October).

The influence of Aescripts.com is amazing and enormous, for better and for worse (only because so many features will never be added by Adobe). Besides a very active Learn section on their website, you can check in on their YouTube channel. They’re co-sponsoring (and giving away 15 free tickets) Motion Plus Design Paris | September 18, 2022, to be live-streamed with talks in English. Including Andrew Kramer.

3D Shading Tricks in After Effects is a sneak peek of a Holdframe Workshop from School Of Motion:

Creative Dojo posted After Effects: Remove Black Background (Unmult) and After Effects: Convert Position to Angle Rotation Expression. The first video talks about ways to remove or “unmult-iply” black backgrounds from footage elements or projects using built-in effects inside After Effects. Vincent demonstrates several ways to remove black backgrounds, and depending on your scenario, one method may work better than the others. For earlier tutorials, see “Unmult” with and without special plug-ins here on AEP.

After Effects has had a full color management system built-in since the release of CS4 in 2008. In the 10th video in his series on color management, Chris Zwar looks specifically at how we do it in After Effects; see Color Management Part 10: CM using After Effects built-in system. Chris also posted part 9 in August, Color Management Part 9: Workflow Theory

Sometimes you might wonder, why the obsession with color? Wolfcrow shares his perspective in Why Great Movies use the 60-30-10 Percent Color Rule. Taking director David Fincher as an example, yeah color / palette is a major concern, but so is general atmosphere, motion and e-motion, other control of camera motion, as well as invisible details provided by hidden visual effects. As a bonus, here’s also How to Use Colour Like Better Call Saul by The Story Blueprint.

11 years ago this was nostalgic — 2+ Hours of Free Video Training on Shatter by Chris and Trish Meyer. Shatter is the still-fun built-in AE plug-in that likely hasn’t changed in decades. The tutorials are from Brain Maffitt, the original creative behind the plug-in.

Cinecom.net recreated the famous Matrix Bullet Time effect in a few easy steps in this Adobe After Effects tutorial video, This MATRIX Effect is EASIER To Recreate Than You Might Think. They also posted The Most Insane ZACH KING Effect is finally cracked! (and it’s actually easy), which explains using tracking to recreate a perspective optical illusion from Zach King.

Also using tracking is a quick demo tut from Adobe, Lacapture Floating Pictures BTS tutorial x AfterEffects #shorts.

Boone Loves Video posted Where to Get Awesome Elements for Your Next Map (loosely sponsored) and The Extrusion Trick ⬆️ Adobe After Effects 2022 (wrinkles with the Cinema 4D comp renderer).

Charles Yeager shared How to Animate Glass Textures on Videos in After Effects. This video tutorial includes free glass textures, with more for purchase.

SonduckFilm shares their current Top 5 Best Free Plugins & Presets for Adobe After Effects.

Last month we noted Chloe Dalby’s How we create YouTube videos at scale: Making MoGRT toolkits the NerdWallet way, which garnered praise from our friendly neighborhood AE product manager.

This month, Mograph Mindset discusses How to QA a MOGRT | AE & Pr Tutorial. Checking MOGRTs in Premiere is the most important step (that few know about) for creating MOGRTs in After Effects. MM explains what MOGRT quality assurance means, and best practices for preparing your MOGRTs to sell and deliver to clients.

School of Motion posted 4 tool reviews on their YouTube channel: React, Autofill, Keystone, and Aeviewer. Here’s one:

In his hired gun role, Jake In Motion posted ADVANCED limb styles with Rubberhose! \\ After Effects Tutorial. He shows you how to create advanced unique styles for limbs using Battleaxe Rubberhose 2, a Character rigging tool for After Effects. Beyond the basics he shows you how to dial in the look of the character’s limbs. A project file is included.

Jake also added a tutorial on his new tool, Texture Looper | The EASIEST way to animate textures in After Effects. Texture Looper comes with 52 seamless textures ready to use in any project. You can use any image as a texture source, even if it’s not seamless, and you can hide the seams. Texture Looper is KBar compatible, functions exactly the same as the scriptUI panel, and comes with a custom KBar icon so you can tidy up your AE workspace.

Check Out This Unusual Blending Mode That Photoshop Pros Are Loving by Texturelabs helps you quickly create a variety of fantastic effects like grungy overlays, solarized vintage photos, colorful psychedelic design. Difference is a blending mode found in Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator, and Premiere.

Improved depth of field in After Effects by Motion Science shows how to get a more cinematic look in your videos by using depth of field to create a sense of space and direct the viewer’s attention.

Some of us haven’t updated our Premiere Pro title chops since the older title engine was retired. If you’ve remained AE and Photoshop centered, How to Create Titles in Adobe Premiere Pro by Premiere Gal might save you some time.

Download your FREE Best Practices and Workflow Guide discusses the Adobe PDF white paper mentioned in the roundup for July. In this video, VideoRevealed talks best practices with Premiere Pro teacher Jarle Leirpoll, a co-author of the document.

Ben Marriott posted My Experience as a Motion Designer… to answer questions about the motion design industry, experiences, dealing with clients, day rates, salaries, challenging feedback, etc.

Nofilmschool is thinking about How New AI and Digital Technologies Are Changing the Future of Filmmaking. La-dee-da, la-dee-da, la la.

Finally, there’s AI Images: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO), which discusses trends in AI-generated images based on text prompts and what it all has to do with cabbage.