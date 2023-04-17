For over 10 years, Adobe has delivered AI-driven features through Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s AI and machine learning framework. Features like Auto Reframe and Remix in Premiere Pro and Content Aware Fill for Video in After Effects are already helping users around the world create content, with more coming in May releases.

At the 2023 NAB Show, Adobe is previewing text-based editing and also teasing tidbits of an expanded vision for Adobe Firefly to imagine ways to bring more AI into Adobe’s video, audio, animation and motion graphics design apps. Adobe might benefit from user feedback through the Beta programs, since it’s unlikely that Siri-like automation features alone will suffice, given the fury of development of AI.

To start, Adobe is exploring a range of concepts, shown below:

Text to color enhancements: Change color schemes, time of day, or even the seasons in already-recorded videos, instantly altering the mood and setting to evoke a specific tone and feel. With a simple prompt like “Make this scene feel warm and inviting,” the time between imagination and final product can all but disappear.

Music and sound eﬀects: Creators can easily generate royalty-free custom sounds and music to reflect a certain feeling or scene for both temporary and final tracks.

Fonts, text effects, graphics, and logos: With a few simple words and in a matter of minutes, creators can generate subtitles, logos and title cards and custom contextual animations.

Script and B-roll capabilities: Creators can dramatically accelerate pre-production, production and post-production workflows using AI analysis of script to text to automatically create storyboards and previsualizations, as well as recommending b-roll clips for rough or final cuts.

Creative assistants and co-pilots: With personalized generative AI-powered “how-tos,” users can master new skills and accelerate processes from initial vision to creation and editing.

Starting later this year, Adobe plans to begin introducing some of these new AI features. In the meantime, users can contribute comments and requests about features related to Adobe Firefly and AI across the board. You can sign up for the beta of Firefly and join the conversation on Discord. And on Thursday, April 20, you can also join a live Firefly community session on YouTube (below, with an earlier session).