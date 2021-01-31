Last week Adobe announced it will be updating some terminology across Premiere Pro, After Effects and Audition to reflect their to provide an “inclusive” toolset for users. The first of these changes were implemented in the October 2020 release of After Effects and are now included in the Premiere Pro and Audition public Beta apps. You can visit Help to learn more about these subtle changes.

Adobe also recently released a few new feature updates and performance enhancements for Premiere Pro and After Effects:

What’s New in Premiere Pro



Timecode Support for Non-Standard Frame Rates was added to display and use any non-standard frame rate timecodes, such as 120fps, 240fps or VFR clips.

Color space and Gamma changes for default working space and Gamma curve for all RED files.

Performance improvements in H.264/HEVC encoding for Intel TigerLake processors.

What’s New in After Effects

New Lighting Correction in Content-Aware Fill helps handle lighting shifts in footage with improved Content-Aware Fill. The new Lighting Correction helps you cleanly remove objects from footage where harsh lighting changes occur throughout the footage. A short video explainer is below.

here also there are Color space and Gamma changes for default working space and Gamma curve for all RED files.

In addition, Adobe streamed and posted Adobe Video Community | January 2021 Meet-up, the first in a monthly series of virtual events which will feature product demos, conversations and Q&A with product teams, and a spotlight on an interesting customer project or workflow.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Yiis4NurRs