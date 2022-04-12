Adobe has announced the roll-out of new versions of Adobe Creative Cloud apps for video just ahead of the NAB 2022 show. The bigger features include Frame.io for Creative Cloud; Auto Color and improved UI for Premiere Pro; and native support for Apple Silicon, Scene Edit Detection, and Extended Viewer for After Effects. You can find linked discussions on Adobe blogs and fine details in Help for particular apps.

If you haven’t already, check out Adobe announces an updated Premiere Pro and After Effects by Scott Simmons here on PVC.