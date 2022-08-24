Over the last 24 to 48 hours Adobe has quietly rolled out an Adobe Premiere Pro update to version 22.6. It’s not a huge update, and I don’t see any real must-have features unless you’re heavily into creating graphics with the Essential Graphics panel. I updated this morning and the update did not ask me to update the next project file I opened so this version doesn’t change the project structure.

As always this is the place to remind you that you should never update in the middle of a project but we know some folks will so if you do then do it right.

Here’s the bullet points for this update:

Finer masking controls for titles

Apparently, there are new options for masking when you’re building out graphics in the Essential Graphics panel. I have to admit that I don’t do as much graphic designing in the Essential Graphics panel as I should. I often forget that you can multiple layers to any graphic clip created in the timeline.

And that includes importing images from a file.

This From File… option is not new but the ways you can mask with text, files and shapes is new.



I have to remember to explore this more.

Context menu for text and shapes

It’s a small thing but it’ll be nice to be able to open the Essential Graphics panel right from a graphic in the Program window.

I’m all for making things easier and since PPro is a very panel-driven tool I’ll take this shortcut. Is it worthy of the second marketing point? 🤷‍♂️

Export titles as text files from the Graphics tab

It is nice to be able to export titles into a document for proofreading, copy/pasting and backup.

I could have sworn this was already there and I did this just the other day. But that was in the Caption tab so maybe I’m mistaken.

Adjustable Fades for Audio Ducking Any kind of audio ducking where your NLE auto-magically lowers audio in part of your music clips (or any clips, doesn’t have to be music but it’s usually music) can be a time saver but 99% of the time I have to tweak the results manually. A new Fade Position slider might make that a bit less manual tweaking. Combine that new Fade Position with Fade Duration and I think you should be able to dial it in pretty close. Now I just have to remember this is there and not just do it all manually by force of habit. GPU improvements The Unsharp Mask and Posterzie Time effects are now GPU accelerated. There’s also a new progress bar that is this from the Adobe August 2022 release feature summary: “On the first launch after a new installation or driver update, Premiere Pro needs to initialize the GPU. A new progress bar shows when this is happening. ” Well okay then. It’s also very important to note some of the bug fixes and fixed issues in this update: Unexpected overlapping of Tool Tips in Import Mode.

Improved Tab Navigation in Import Mode.

Media Browser cannot open a sequence containing unlinked audio in Source Monitor.

Productions allowed access to Interpret footage from the sequence project without opening the project where the master clip is stored.

Export: Set Start Timecode checkbox does not enable on initial mouse click.

Copy/Paste ignores clip on locked/targeted tracks.

The shared project in Productions does not update when selecting Read-Write mode.

Missing caption segments when SRT with lines with the only period is imported.

Changing a source clip label in production can crash the application.

Mac Only: AVCHD spanned clips with AC-3 audio have audio missing.

Speech to Text incorrectly adding spaces to double-byte languages after transcription.