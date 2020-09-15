Many of the new features should be available today, others ready for testing in the public betas

It’s quite a busy season for Adobe right now. Adobe Video World has been ongoing this week, it was recently announced that Adobe MAX 2020 is free and open to all, and today we get the September release of Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects. I don’t think these are huge releases but a few things of note.

Adobe Premiere Pro – Streamlined Workflows, Maximum Speed

Scene Edit Detection allows editors to quickly find cuts in previously edited video, faster and more accurately, thanks to Adobe Sensei. The feature adds cuts and markers so that users can apply effects to individual shots and re-edit previously rendered content quickly and efficiently.

Scene edit detection will be one of those things most of us won’t use very often but when you need it the tool will come in very handy.

It’s been pretty accurate on the tests I’ve done. Of note are the few options when using it:

Creating subclips means you can make good use of shots from an edited piece without spending a lot of time searching through a master clip over and over. It’ll actually get some people to use subclips!

ProRes multicam performance in Premiere Pro can support up to 2x more streams, accelerating editing workflows with this widely used format.

Better ProRes multicam performance might seem like a small thing to bullet point but this is actually quite big. Mulitcam editing is hard on a machine and anytime you can take your camera originals to ProRes for mulitcam you should do just that. Performance improvements mean more streams which means more angles which means faster editing. Faster is good.