It’s quite a busy season for Adobe right now. Adobe Video World has been ongoing this week, it was recently announced that Adobe MAX 2020 is free and open to all, and today we get the September release of Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects. I don’t think these are huge releases but a few things of note.
Adobe Premiere Pro – Streamlined Workflows, Maximum Speed
- Scene Edit Detection allows editors to quickly find cuts in previously edited video, faster and more accurately, thanks to Adobe Sensei. The feature adds cuts and markers so that users can apply effects to individual shots and re-edit previously rendered content quickly and efficiently.
Scene edit detection will be one of those things most of us won’t use very often but when you need it the tool will come in very handy.
It’s been pretty accurate on the tests I’ve done. Of note are the few options when using it:
Creating subclips means you can make good use of shots from an edited piece without spending a lot of time searching through a master clip over and over. It’ll actually get some people to use subclips!
- ProRes multicam performance in Premiere Pro can support up to 2x more streams, accelerating editing workflows with this widely used format.
Better ProRes multicam performance might seem like a small thing to bullet point but this is actually quite big. Mulitcam editing is hard on a machine and anytime you can take your camera originals to ProRes for mulitcam you should do just that. Performance improvements mean more streams which means more angles which means faster editing. Faster is good.
- HDR for Broadcasters enables users to produce programming in Rec2100 HLG HDR for modern HDR broadcasting, including automatic color conversion, HDR scope support, color space overrides for incorrect metadata, and full color management for Apple ProRes and Sony XAVC Intra formats.
HDR support isn’t exactly brand new for Premiere but HDR support has been updated with a tip or the hat to broadcast tv. One thing that is missing from Premiere is a full color-managed workflow and this update adds that for HDR for ProRes and Song XAVC Intra. There will be more formats added in the future.
When you’re ready to output your HDR for broadcast you can do that too. And that’s important … getting your show to broadcast.
- Quick Export (in public beta) offers easy access to the most popular and frequently used export settings, right from the header bar in Premiere Pro. Editors can use the default high-quality H.264 output with matched Source Settings or choose from a shortlist of H.264 presets that allow you to reduce the size of your export files.
I think Quick Export is going to be one of the most useful things we’ve seen in a while that can nix a trip to the export dialog box or, better yet, the accidental launching of Media Encoder when you hit queue by mistake.
I’m not sure why we’re talking about a beta feature but since the PPro beta program is now open to all you too can try it out. I hope we’ll be able to add our own quick export options in this new feature. It’ll only be as useful as you can adapt it to your workflow.
That’s Premiere. These features should be rolling out today so check your Creative Cloud app for the updates. And remember, do not update in you’re in the middle of a project. But if you do then do it right.
Here’s what is new in the Creative Cloud.
After Effects – Modernizing the 3D Experience
- 3D Transform Gizmos help users navigate a scene faster and more intuitively. Scale, position, and rotate layers with helpful guides that shows how far a layer or object has been moved and how many degrees it has been rotated. Users can switch between gizmo modes to focus on a single task and make precision adjustments efficiently.
- Camera navigation tools are reimagined, giving artists an intuitive and flexible approach to navigate 3D spaces. The new default scene camera streamlines scene setup. Adding multiple cameras to a scene showcases various viewpoints and intuitively orbit, pan, and dolly around objects using customizable keyboard shortcuts.
These new features are currently in the public beta so you can test them out there.
Also new:
- Sequence Takes in Character Animator allows users to arrange selected takes on the Character Animator timeline (similar to the Sequence Layers function in After Effects). Arrange and play takes one after the other to help streamline your workflow on the Timeline.
- Coming shortly to After Effects, GPU-accelerated Channel Effects will provide up to 1.65x faster performance. These include Minimax, Shift Channels, Set Channels, and Channel Combine.
- OpenEXR Previews for multi-part and multi-channel files are now up to 3x faster in After Effects (this improvement was included in the August performance update for After Effects)
- Faster Effects scanning for VST3 and Audio Unit (AU) plugins in Audition and Premiere Pro means faster launch times for users with third-party audio plugins. Effects scanning is up to 15x faster on macOS and up to 10x faster on Windows.
