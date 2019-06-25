The ERA 4 Bundles (Enhancement and Repair of Audio) from Accusonus are a collection of single knob audio cleaning plug-ins designed to reduce complexity without compromising sound quality or fidelity.

Available in two collections, The Standard Bundle and the Pro Bundle, the new ERA 4 Bundles from Accusonus simplify, accelerate complex audio workflows with single-knob, intelligent control for high quality audio cleaning and repair for content creators of any skill level and on any platform.

Accusonus’ patented single knob design appeals to professional editors, filmmakers and podcasters as its advanced design greatly reduces, says the company, the time-consuming audio repair workflow to a simple twist of a dial. Additionally, the ERA 4 Standard family of plug-ins enables aspiring content creators, YouTubers and film and audio students to quickly master audio workflows with minimal effort or expertise.

Two Accusonus ERA 4 Bundles

The Accusonus ERA 4 Bundles are available in two different collections; the Standard Bundle and the Pro Bundle. The ERA 4 Standard Bundle is a collection of single knob audio cleaning plug-ins, that are designed for speed and fidelity with minimal effort, even if users have never edited audio before. The ERA Bundle delivers professional sound design, even to beginners. The bundle includes:

Noise Remover

Reverb Remover

De-Esser

Plosive Remover

Voice Leveler

De-Clipper

The second option is the ERA Bundle Pro 4, a multi-patented bundle of audio repair tools that offer both speed, and high-quality, high fidelity processing without compromise. Ideally suited for professional editors audio engineers and podcasters in advanced post and music production environments, Accusonus’ intelligent tools help save significant studio time by automating typically time-consuming workflows and simplifying workflows with single-knob adjustments.

Multi-platform support

The ERA 4 Pro Bundle includes all of the plug-ins from the Standard Bundle, and adds the ERA De-Esser PRO, a sophisticated, yet fast and easy to use de-essing plug-in. Except from the large main knob, ERA De-Esser PRO offers some extra controls to give you the granularity you need to really dive in and fine-tune the settings for when you’re fixing up a really bad recording.

One important feature of the Accusonus ERA Bundle is its multi-platform support. The Accusonus ERA Bundle is fully supported by the following audio editors:

Avid Pro Tools 12.6 (or higher)

Audacity 2.2.2

Apple Logic Pro 10.4.3 (or higher)

Ableton Live 9 (or higher)

Cockos Reaper v5.9

Image Line FL Studio 12

Presonus Studio One 3 (or higher)

Steinberg Cubase 8 (or higher)

Adobe Audition CC 2017 (or higher)

Apple GarageBand 10.3.2

For filmmakers, video editors and YouTube Creators, the ERA Bundle is also supported in the following video editing applications:

Adobe Premiere CC 2017 (or higher)

Apple Final Cut Pro X 10.4 (or higher)

BlackMagic Design DaVinci Resolve 14 (or higher)

Avid Media Composer 2018.12

MAGIX Vegas Pro 15 (or higher)

Audio repair accessible to everyone

Free, fully functional 14-day trials of the ERA 4 Bundles are available by following the link. The Accusonus ERA 4 Bundles are available immediately and are priced as follows:

The ERA 4 Standard Bundle: $149.00 | Special Introductory Price (until July 31, 2019): $119

The ERA 4 Pro Bundle: $499 | Special Introductory Price (until July 31, 2019): $349

Based in Athens, Greece and with engineering offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Accusonus is a team of engineers, musicians and audio experts who believe that sound design and audio repair should be fast, simple and accessible to everyone. They believe that computers are ideal tools for creating, inspiring the content creators of the future. That’s why the team developed its own patented Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence technology in order to enable previously unimaginable sound processing workflows. By doing so, Accusonus transformed the way musicians and sound designers created music. Today they are leveraging their audio engineering expertise to expand into the film and video, content creation and burgeoning podcasting markets.

