A new mounting solution from DoPChoice for Snapbag softboxes

DoPchoice and TRP Worldwide premiere a new mounting solution for Snapbag softboxes: the Rabbit-Rounder Universal.

Jose Antunes
April 5, 2022
A new mounting solution from DoPChoice for Snapbag softboxesClick, snap, & go! With an easy setup system, the new patent-pending Rabbit-Rounder Universal is compatible with a growing range of fixtures, from Aputure to Nanlux and more.

“Easy as 1, 2, 3”. That’s how DoPchoice introduces the new Rabbit-Rounder Universal, its versatile system answer to mounting a variety of DoPchoice SNAPBAGS, Octas, and Lanterns to the growing range of fixtures with Aputure, Fiilex, Nanlux and fixtures with industry stand Bowens mounts. With the patent-pending Rabbit-Rounder Universal, one system fits a range of lights and softboxes. Setup is simple: click, snap, & go!

According to the company, “this flexible solution makes it quick, easy and intuitive to set up a SNAPBAG. The user clicks out the arms, and sets it on the fixture. Lantern mounting takes a simple push open and a pinch to lock. Releasing takes a simple push of a button and an easy pull off.”

A new mounting solution from DoPChoice for Snapbag softboxesA great solution for Snapbag softboxes

After trying the system out in Southern California, busy Local 600 DoP Graham Ehlers Sheldon says, “The ability to adapt the Octa 5 to the Nanlux NL or Bowens mount is incredibly useful and guarantees that the Octa 5 is never being left on the truck. I also enjoy the locking mechanism for the Octa 5 itself — which makes for easy building and breaking down and the build quality gives me confidence that it won’t fall apart at the worst moment. All in all this is a great solution for generating a soft and flattering lighting and I’m loving the Universal mounting platform.”A new mounting solution from DoPChoice for Snapbag softboxes

Crafted of rugged materials for long life, the Rabbit-Rounder Universal System features a future-proof design that is ready to accept new lights with the simple addition of an easy-to-mount adapter.

The Rabbit-Rounder Universal is manufactured by DoPchoice and TRP Worldwide and is available through authorized dealers.

