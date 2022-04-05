Click, snap, & go! With an easy setup system, the new patent-pending Rabbit-Rounder Universal is compatible with a growing range of fixtures, from Aputure to Nanlux and more.

“Easy as 1, 2, 3”. That’s how DoPchoice introduces the new Rabbit-Rounder Universal, its versatile system answer to mounting a variety of DoPchoice SNAPBAGS, Octas, and Lanterns to the growing range of fixtures with Aputure, Fiilex, Nanlux and fixtures with industry stand Bowens mounts. With the patent-pending Rabbit-Rounder Universal, one system fits a range of lights and softboxes. Setup is simple: click, snap, & go!

According to the company, “this flexible solution makes it quick, easy and intuitive to set up a SNAPBAG. The user clicks out the arms, and sets it on the fixture. Lantern mounting takes a simple push open and a pinch to lock. Releasing takes a simple push of a button and an easy pull off.”

A great solution for Snapbag softboxes

After trying the system out in Southern California, busy Local 600 DoP Graham Ehlers Sheldon says, “The ability to adapt the Octa 5 to the Nanlux NL or Bowens mount is incredibly useful and guarantees that the Octa 5 is never being left on the truck. I also enjoy the locking mechanism for the Octa 5 itself — which makes for easy building and breaking down and the build quality gives me confidence that it won’t fall apart at the worst moment. All in all this is a great solution for generating a soft and flattering lighting and I’m loving the Universal mounting platform.”

Crafted of rugged materials for long life, the Rabbit-Rounder Universal System features a future-proof design that is ready to accept new lights with the simple addition of an easy-to-mount adapter.

The Rabbit-Rounder Universal is manufactured by DoPchoice and TRP Worldwide and is available through authorized dealers.