After creating the 48 kHz Alliance this year and several prior articles an increasing number of people now ask me how to set our standard 48 kHz in Android, macOS and Windows. Ahead is all of the information, and why to never open GarageBand on macOS, since it silently violates the system without our consent or knowledge and cruelly resets all hardware to 44.1 kHz, damaging the use of other innocent apps. Ahead are more details.

Related articles

Setting 48 kHz audio sampling in Android

With Android, no system level change is required. Some intelligent Android apps are 48 kHz exclusive, including

Hooke Audio Binaural 3D Audio (reviewed here). Other apps allow us to select 48 kHz manually, including:

Auphonic for Android (reviewed here)

Cinema FV-5 (made in Spain, reviewed here)

FiLMiC Pro (covered in several articles)

When connected digitally to a device, the setting in the app (or the app’s 48 kHz exclusivity) commands the external hardware device (i.e. microphone or interface) connected via USB to set its A-to-D (analog-to-digital) converter to 48 kHz.

Sadly, some Android apps are currently stuck on 44.1 kHz and should be avoided until upgraded to 48 kHz capability.

Setting 48 kHz audio sampling in iOS

With iOS, no system level change is required. Some intelligent iOS apps are 48 kHz exclusive, including:

Airlinc (reviewed here)

Hooke Audio Binaural 3D Audio (reviewed here)

RØDE Reporter (covered most recently here).

Other apps allow us to select 48 kHz manually, including:

Auria

FiLMiC Pro (which added 48 kHz in 2012, covered in several articles)

LumaFusion (covered in several articles)

Shure ShurePlus MOTIV (reviewed here)

TwistedWave

When connected digitally to a device, the setting in the app (or the app’s 48 kHz exclusivity) commands the external hardware device (i.e. microphone or interface) connected via Lightning to set its A-to-D (analog-to-digital) converter to 48 kHz.

Sadly, some iOS apps are currently stuck on 44.1 kHz and should be avoided until upgraded to 48 kHz capability. These include:

Adobe Rush (Adobe Rush officialy supports 48 kHz, but makes the initial recording at 44.1 kHz and then upsamples. Cielo de la Paz of the The Storyographist and I documented this in this article. It was later recognized by an Adobe product manager at NAB 2019 in Las Vegas as a bug.)

Backpack Studio (whose developer has committed to adding 48 kHz sometime soon, in an email to me)

the iOS native Camera app

Ferrite

GarageBand

Setting 48 kHz in macOS

In macOS, in addition to setting it into the recording app, it is also essential to set the devices to 48 kHz in the Audio MIDI Setup (called Configuración Audio MIDI if your macOS is in Castilian, aka “Spanish”), which is located in the Utilities folder. After you open the Audio MIDI Setup, select the devices from the left column.

In the above screenshot, Dispositivos de audio means Audio Devices.

Then set 48 kHz from the pulldown menu from both the device’s input and output, if it exists. Some devices are in only; others are out only, while many offer both. For best results, do the same with the Mac’s built-in mic and built-in output too.

Note that only device’s true hardware capability is shown in the pulldown menu, which is why some devices offer more options than others. For example, the RØDECaster Pro (covered in several articles) is exclusively 48 kHz, 24-bit stereo, so there is nothing to change in the Audio MIDI Setup. In those cases, it’s just displayed information.

Setting 48 kHz in Windows 10

I don’t use Windows at present, but fortunately, Microsoft’s Vanessa Yar documented it for us in 2017:

…follow these steps to get into your speakers Advanced settings: Right-click the Speaker icon in your system tray and click Playback devices. Select your speaker, then click Properties. Click the Advanced tab. Click the drop-down and it will show you the sample rate and bit depths options as shown in the photo below: You can adjust it according to your preference. Once done, click Apply, then OK.

Source: here.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, and books. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. If you previously subscribed to my bulletins and no longer receive them, you must re-subscribe due to new compliance to GDPR. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com. Also visit radio.AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte (o volver a suscribirte) a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

Suscribe to his BeyondPodcasting show at BeyondPodasting.com.

Subscribe to his Tu radio global show at Turadioglobal.com.

Subscribe to his award-winning CapicúaFM show at CapicúaFM.com.

Save US$20 on Google Fi, my favorite mobile telephony and data service

Click here to save US$20 on Google Fi, which now works on iPhone and Android. With Google Fi (covered previously in several articles), there is no extra charge for data-only SIM cards on the same account, for up to 10 devices. You only pay for the total data, and data is free after 6 GB per month. So you could be using one Google FI SIM card on your primary phone, another in a tablet or secondary phone (or third, of fourth…).

FTC disclosure No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting CapicúaFM or TuRadioGlobal programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares. Copyright and use of this article The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalitionmagazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now