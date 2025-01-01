There are many pros and cons when choosing the 4:3 file resolution.

I have previously covered some of the options when upscaling 4:3 programs to HD or 4K while retaining the original aspect ratio. One of those decisions is whether to eliminate headswitching via cropping or masking (or not). Another is whether to deliver the 4:3 material with a presumed pillarbox… or to place it inside of the image of a classic CRT TV set. In this new article, I’ll cover the other options when desiring a presumed pillarbox when determining the actual resolution of the deliverable file. For example, if a 4:3 program is to be upscaled to 1080p while retaining the original aspect ratio with a presumed pillarbox, the 1080 number refers to 1080 vertical pixels, not the horizontal pixels. We actually have two options in this case: 1440×1080 with all active square pixels on a borderless canvas… or a 1920×1080 canvas where the pillarbox is actually part of the canvas. Let’s explore the pros and cons of each.

1440×1080 (all pixels active, all square) with a borderless canvas 1920×1080 canvas where the pillarbox

is part of the canvas,

plus 1440×1080

in the center of the canvas File size lower

(more efficient) higher

(less efficient) Compatible with YouTube? Not officially documented,

but currently works, per this great example. Of course!

Also adds the option of a logo

in the pillarbox,

like this wonderful example. Compatible with Netflix Many complaints:

Netflix currently stretches 4:3 shows

to 16:9. Of course! Compatible with Amazon Prime Direct Per the official documentation,

4:3 1440×1080 is not supported

(by omission),

although 4:3 640×480 is.



I have not tested it personally. Of course! Set top boxes and HDTV sets from a USB memory stick. It varies. Some do.

Others misinterpret it as

anamorphic and stretch it to 16:9. Of course!

Also adds the option of a logo

in the pillarbox.

Great example of 1440×1080 (4:3) on YouTube

Despite the 16:9 thumbnail, the above video’s YouTube stats indicate that it is a 1440×1080. When you play it, you’ll see that it’s 4:3.

Wonderful example of 4:3 (1440×1080) on a 1920×1080 canvas on YouTube

The above video has logo in the canvas in the pillarbox.

Feasibility of getting a deliverable file at 4:3 (1440×1080) w/square pixels

As I have explained, there are many advantages and disadvantages of delivering either 4:3 content on top of a wider 1920×1080 canvas with pillarbox… versus delivering a pure 4:3 (1440×1080) file with square pixels, depending upon the delivery venue. If you would like to use a pure 4:3 (1440×1080) square pixel file, hopefully your software will be able to fulfill your wish and deliver it properly, without ruining it. However, if your software (like many) won’t give you that and you are forced to create an intermediary file with 4:3 content on top of a wider 1920×1080 canvas, then you may consider using the Apple Photos app on macOS to crop that intermediary video file properly and as desired. At first, it might seem wrong to do this with the Apple Photos app on macOS for video files, but Gary from MacMostVideo will prove that it is quite correct with the following video!

At 3:26 of the above video, you will see that there is even a 4:3 cropping preset in Apple Photos for macOS to facilitate this process. (Gary mentions the square cropping preset, but the 4:3 cropping preset is also visible there.) If you click on the 4:3 cropping preset, your cropping tool will be locked to that aspect ratio to make it extremely simple.

If you know of any similar app that does true video cropping for Linux or Windows (truly changing the dimensions), please comment its name below this article.

