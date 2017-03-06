Put aside Monday evening, April 24th 2017 from 5:30pm for what will be another fantastic MediaMotion Ball! This is the 20th anniversary of this great user event. The MediaMotion Ball will be held at the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas strip. The MediaMotion Ball is hosted by the International Media Users Group, an all-volunteer community of video and design professionals, which interacts every day, but one day per year hosts this annual celebration. All are welcome.



This April 22-27, the television, radio and video production industries will gather in Las Vegas for NAB Show, the largest trade show affecting our industry. Most importantly to us, the best and the brightest of the production community will be gathering at the MediaMotion Ball. Many returning attendees tell us the number one reason they come to NAB is to attend the MediaMotion Ball!



Sign-ups and advance ticket purchase are NOW OPEN online at our web site:

http://www.mediamotionball.com

Tickets include a great catered meal and entry into the prize drawing.

This year will of course have great prizes, a fantastic meal, live music and the biggest draw: camaraderie with your peers from this great community!

MediaMotion Ball is returning to the Monte Carlo for 2017. The event will feature our gourmet full-meal dinner buffet Tickets are just $55 (subsidized) by advance purchase only. Sellout Warning: This being our extra special 20th anniversary event we expect sell-out is quite likely. Purchase your tickets as soon as possible. The MediaMotion Ball is a first class dinner event, and our reduced $55 ticket price is only possible thanks to the generous subsidy support of our sponsors, and the tireless efforts of entirely volunteer crew that puts this venerable user event on each year.

The IMUG would like to welcome Frame.io, who are debuting this year as the 2017 Platinum sponsor of the MediaMotion Ball!

“Frame.io is dedicated to removing obstacles in the creative process so that video creators can do what they do best. Our tools make the review process quick and easy, instead of slow and frustrating” said Frame.io CEO Emery Wells. “We aim to empower the creative community however we can, and supporting the 20th anniversary of MediaMotion Ball is a fantastic way to do that.”

We are very excited to announce that our keynote speaker, a great friend and founding member of the community: Brian Maffitt!

Brian Maffitt is still trying to figure out what to do when he grows up. Meanwhile he has founded a few companies, designed software that was acquired by Adobe and rolled into After Effects, acted on Broadway, taught countless people how to use creative software, produced a few thousand hours of video content, and been an intermittently-famous art photographer. His next project will probably involve designing more software, or something with VR, or perhaps eating ice cream and playing video games.

“Brian taught me After Effects! “ exclaimed Carey Dissmore, IMUG Founder “ I am tremendously excited to welcome Brian Maffitt to present our keynote this year” said Carey Dissmore, IMUG Founder. “For decades he has been a presence on our Media-Motion list communities, managing to offer everything from sage advice to a well-timed bit of wit and whimsy. He is an inspiration to us all”

Of course our generous sponsors are providing us with stacks of prizes to give away…Stand by for prize announcements to flow thick and fast. As they are announced, they will also be updated on the website. We’ve got a great lineup of sponsors shaping up this year from new and long-term MMB sponsors such as Maxon, Red Giant Video Copilot, Flanders Scientific, Pond5 and many more.

Never been to the MediaMotion Ball event? Then this is THE year. Experience what previous attendees have raved about for so long. Been before? then you know what to expect and enjoy! Truly, this is the highlight of NAB week for most in this community.

The MediaMotion Ball attracts attendees from countries all over the world: Sweden, The United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, India, Phllippines, Singapore, The Netherlands and of course the USA. In addition to all of the attendees from the great Media-Motion lists like the IMUG and AE lists, we and numerous other online forums and Social Media.

Register and purchase tickets at http://www.mediamotionball.com

Come one, come all…to the MediaMotion Ball !

Was This Post Helpful: