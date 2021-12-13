The 2022 HPA Supersession promises to give participants the opportunity to experience firsthand the virtual production workflow and experiment with different technologies they may encounter in the field.

HPA has announced that the 2022 HPA Tech Retreat Supersession, a daylong immersive exploration of a topic of critical interest to the industry, will focus on virtual production. The session will be in person.

The Hollywood Professional Association will have its 2022 HPA Tech Retreat Supersession on Tuesday, February 22, and it’s going to be back in person with attendees required to be fully vaccinated, as current COVID safety protocols will be enforced. The entire 2022 HPA Tech Retreat (February 21-24) will take place exclusively in person at the Westin Mission Hills Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage.

The 2022 HPA Tech Retreat Supersession, which takes place on the second day, is a daylong immersive exploration of a topic of critical interest to the industry: virtual production. Helmed by post executive Kari Grubin and ETC’s Erik Weaver, the event will engage participants in a hands-on experience of the promises and challenges of virtual production, from conception through post.

Attendees will have direct access to the latest virtual production example environments, including multiple LED walls, cameras and game engines. Attendees will study different pitches, cameras and sensors and their impacts, and examine the engines that power virtual production. The 2022 Supersession will be an invaluable experience for anyone hoping to work in virtual production at any budget in the near future.

The full picture of virtual production

Supersession discussion topics will include:

Understanding the full scope of virtual production: more than the wall

Conception to execution: how to get to stage 1 in the process

Storyboards, animatics, previs, techvis, remote scouting, and more

Introduction to the Virtual Art Department (VAD) and final pixel

The cinematographer and practical considerations

Optimizing dvLED performance for virtual production

On set and the virtual production techs

Practical considerations in virtual production lighting

Post production of virtual production projects from dailies, VFX and sound

The role of trade organizations in supporting virtual production development

Grubin said, “It’s critical to embrace the full picture of virtual production and how it affects every stage of production from conception through post. The Supersession we are developing will present an opportunity to experience firsthand the virtual production workflow and allows attendees to experiment with different technologies they may encounter in the field. We are excited to be working with the thought and technology leaders at work in virtual production, and they will be with us at the Tech Retreat to guide the conversation.”

Increasing use of cine cameras in sports

Seth Hallen, president of HPA, noted, “The HPA Tech Retreat, and the Supersession in particular, has long offered prescient programming that has prepared our attendees for the technological leaps that await. This program, conceived with great creativity and insight by Kari and Erik, will serve as a launching pad for those of us just getting our feet wet in VP. I’m already looking forward to seeing what people do with the insights gained from Supersession 2022 when we come back together in 2023.”

The 2022 HPA Tech Retreat will begin on Monday, February 21 with TR-X, which this year will be a deep dive into the increasing use of cine cameras in sports, event, corporate, and other live productions. This year’s Tech Retreat Extra is a deep dive into blending cine cameras in today’s multi-camera live production environment, programmed by experts and bringing together leading voices to provide a nuanced and multifaceted exploration of the subject. From sports and concerts to broadcasts, TR-X will examine large sensors, DOF, and cross industry techniques and challenges.

Following the Supersession, attendees will enjoy the main program presentations, curated by HPA Tech Retreat Maestro Mark Schubin. In addition to the conference, roundtable discussions guided by industry experts are scheduled, as well as a reimagined Innovation Zone offering first looks at cutting edge technologies. Networking, always integral to the Tech Retreat experience, will be abundant during the four-day event. The schedule for the entire event is available online and will be updated regularly.

Registration is now open for the 2022 HPA Tech Retreat, which takes place thanks to the generosity of diamond title sponsor Adobe; platinum sponsor Equinix; after party sponsor Ateliere; gold sponsors Blackmagic Design and Wasabi; silver sponsors HammerSpace, Puget Systems, and Spectra Logic; event sponsor Dell Technologies; and bronze sponsor ZEISS. For information on sponsoring the 2022 HPA Tech Retreat, please contact Joyce Cataldo at [email protected] For more information about the HPA Tech Retreat, visit www.hpatechretreat.com.