In preparation for an in person return of the annual HPA Tech Retreat, HPA has announced enhanced protocols governing health and safety at the Palm Springs venue.

All attendees must provide proof of vaccination and boosters are strongly recommended, KN95 or N95 masks are mandatory at all times to make the in-person HPA Tech Retreat event possible.

The annual HPA Tech Retreat takes place February 21-24 and in preparation for an in person return of the event, HPA has announced enhanced protocols governing health and safety at the Palm Springs venue. Through extensive research, partnership with experienced health and safety experts, deep collaboration with the event venue (the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa), and meticulous tracking and planning, HPA has set the stage for a meaningful event that is focused on both the well-known Tech Retreat experience and health and safety. If you intend to participate, here is some more information that you should know, shared by HPA.

Leading COVID compliance and health safety company InHouse Physicians (IHP), an industry leader that has provided corporate health security and wellness services for global meetings and events for nearly 30 years, has been providing pre-event consultation and will support HPA and Tech Retreat attendees on-site during the event.

Health and safety measures at the retreat

Health and safety measures in place at the 2022 HPA Tech Retreat include:

All attendees must provide proof of vaccination (2 doses of Pfizer or Moderna or 1 dose of Johnson & Johnson). Additionally, boosters are strongly recommended.

All attendees must provide proof of negative molecular (RT-PCR, RT-LAMP, NEAR) test within 72 hours OR negative antigen test within 48 hours prior to arrival

The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa has created a “Safe Zone” for all Tech Retreat attendees. No outside guests will be permitted in the conference area

Separate, outdoor hotel check-in and registration for Tech Retreat attendees only

KN95 or N95 masks will be required indoors at all times when not actively eating or drinking. Cloth masks will not be permitted.

Whenever possible, sessions, meals, and breaks will take place outdoors

Attendees will also have the option to enjoy select live presentations outdoors via the use of large displays

The hotel features a state-of-the-art HVAC with MERV 13 filtration system

Continuous fresh air is circulated into all event and conference spaces

IHP COVID compliance officers will be present on site

Nightly electrostatic sanitizing of conference and event spaces

Complimentary COVID testing kits available to attendees

Hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue

An event as safe as possible

Christina DeJesus, MSN, RN, FNP, LHP and Director of Clinical Innovation and Operations at IHP commented, “We at IHP are honored to be supporting HPA on health and safety for the upcoming Tech Retreat. We have tested protocols in place and are closely monitoring case numbers locally, regionally, and globally so that we can act nimbly if there are changes.”

Seth Hallen, HPA president, noted, “It’s in HPA’s DNA to pay painstaking attention to every single aspect of our events, and that’s how we’ve consistently presented the incredible Tech Retreat that our community loves and expects. We analyzed in minute detail what would be needed to bring the Retreat back to a live event; with a highly critical eye in terms of health and safety.” He noted “Both our hyper-engaged board and the dedicated HPA staff, led by Phil Kubel, are focused on being fully prepared for a live event that is as safe as possible while preserving the proximity and access that has been an indelible part of the Tech Retreat.”

Phil Kubel, Executive Director of HPA, commented, “Palm Springs’ vaccination rate has been consistently among the top in the state. We’ve been diligent in our instructions and relationship with the venue to provide as safe an environment as possible and they have been great partners. We continue to closely monitor the COVID situation and keep a careful eye on public health recommendations. We have continuously adjusted our protocols to reflect the most up-to-date thinking so that we can provide our attendees with a healthy and safe event that exemplifies the Tech Retreat experience of connection, conversation, and networking.”

Seeing colleagues and re-connecting

Hallen concluded, “There is so much pent-up demand for gathering and learning this year at the Tech Retreat. This year’s TR-X, Supersession, and main program are incredible. I can hardly wait to be in Palm Springs together, seeing colleagues and re-connecting and networking in that way that makes the Tech Retreat experience so special. And with the diligence of our team, the expertise of IHP, and each of us doing the very best we can to take care of ourselves and our colleagues, we are going to experience all that the Tech Retreat has to offer.”

Any health-related questions or concerns should be directed to HPA at [email protected]. To view the HPA event policy, please click here.

Registration is open for the 2022 HPA Tech Retreat and is expected to sell out. The Tech Retreat takes place thanks to the generosity of diamond title sponsor Adobe; platinum sponsors AMD, Equinix, and Grass Valley; after party sponsor Ateliere; connectivity sponsor Sohonet; gold sponsors Blackmagic Design, Mo-Sys Engineering, Ross Video, and Wasabi; silver sponsors Epic Games, FPT Software, HammerSpace, Key Code Media, Puget Systems, and Spectra Logic; event sponsors Dell Technologies, ROE Creative Display, SDVI, and Signiant; bronze sponsor ZEISS; and star sponsor Avid.