Media Composer has hit some huge milestones in the last 1-2 years. The additions of both larger than HD projects, as well as custom project sizes was big, but this update is just as big, if not bigger. Many long format editors have not been able to update to version 8 as support for two essential tools, PhraseFind and ScriptSync, had lagged. Well, with the version 8.8 update, PF and SS is back (at an additional cost), and in this tutorial, we’re going to talk about some of the new features in the 8.8 update, and i’m going to show you why PhraseFind is an essential tool for every editor working on Media Composer. ScriptSync will get some love in its own dedicated tutorial! I want to also give a big shoutout to EditStock who provided me with the footage used in this tutorial! You can check them out at www.editstock.com . Enjoy!

