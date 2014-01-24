If you work in post-production then chances are you have one (or more) hard drive docking stations and a slew of bare hard drives to insert into the dock. They are very affordable, come with many different connection options and are incredibly convenient. Back in August the Digital Cinema Cafe featured guest Topher Martini and they talked hard drives. There was a comment about drive docks that made me want to follow up with Topher. The result is a short Q and A about hard drive docking stations (and a lot of pics of those who are using them).
The reason I wanted to do this Q and A with Topher is that I once heard from an engineer that bare hard drive docks are a terrible idea. that the drives you insert into them won’t last and you are just asking for trouble (and data loss) by using them. It doesn’t take a degree in video engineering to realize that a bare hard drive that is handled over and over again is a lot more susceptible to failure than a hard drive that resides in your Mac Pro. Or a hard drive that is in its own enclosure. But there’s way too many docking stations in use out there by way too many people for it to be that dangerous of an idea. I’ve been using them myself for years.
I asked the Twitterverse who out there was using docking stations knowing full well it would be a lot of folks. Many of them even tweeted over a picture of their dock. I didn’t realize there were so many different brands out there.
A white drive dock might match your decor better than a black or silver one.
A listen to the Three O’s Of Data Digital Cinema Cafe episode and you know that Topher knows his stuff when it comes to hard drives. He seemed like the perfect person to ask.
Most drive docks have the ability to accept a smaller laptop sized drive as well as larger 3.5 inch drives.
And don't forget a case to store the drive once you're done with it.
Thanks to Topher for taking the time to answer those questions.
These docking stations are very affordable (easily under $100) and come with a lot of different connection options. I’ve used the ones from Other World Computing for years but an Amazon or Internet search will reveal a ton more.
That's a nice one above that has the ability to dock two drives at once.
Or you could just have two of them side by side.
Once you have removed the bare hard drive from its packaging you’ll need to store it in some kind of protective case, as Topher mentions above. Hudzee is by far the best case that I’ve come across. It’s sturdy, stacks well and has a label pocket. I like to print out a directory from the Mac Finder window as that makes it easy to see what’s on the drives.
But Hudzee isn’t the only option out there:
I’ve got a few of these that came from Amazon as well though they are a tighter fit than the Hudzee cases:
I haven’t tried this CRU DriveBox but it looks nice and sturdy:
And while we're talking hard drives it's worth mentioning this article that went around the other day that shows Hitachi as the most reliable brand out there:
Thanks to all those on Twitter who sent over images of their drives docks in action. But perhaps the best (though most expensive) drive dock out there would be this one from travis b. I’ve had a couple of these cases as well. Still do.
