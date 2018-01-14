Zoom H1n: the take-anywhere sound recorder

The new Zoom H1n, introduced at CES 2018, picks the concept of the original H1 Handy Recorder and takes it one step further, making operation easier in multiple ways.

By Jose Antunes January 14, 2018 News, Pro Photo, Production

Zoom H1n: the take-anywhere sound recorder

Introduced at CES 2018, the Zoom H1n Handy Recorder is a stereo digital audio recorder that fits into the palm of your hand and aims to be the “next” take-anywhere recorder for every creator’s gear bag.

Zoom H1n: the take-anywhere sound recorderWith the H1n, Zoom redesigned the user experience, introducing one-touch button controls that make it simple to record songs, audio-for-film, lectures, podcasting, and more, while controlling every aspect of the recording through the intuitive menus on the new monochromatic 1.25” LCD display, which is, adds Zoom,  easy to read even in the brightest lighting conditions. You can also set the H1n to auto-record, pre-record, and self-time, making sure you always capture the moment.

Zoom moved the buttons the H1 had on the side to the front of the recorder, making it easier to control all the operation with your thumb. Activation of features like sample rate and resolution, low-cut filter, built-in limiter and auto-level are also controlled from buttons, clearly labelled, above the record button. The advanced on-board limiter offers distortion-free signal up to 120 dB SPL, cleanly recording the loudest of bands, while a low-cut filter also helps eliminate pops and unwanted low frequency rumble.

Zoom H1n: the take-anywhere sound recorderConceived for anyone who needs to record sound, from journalists to musicians, podcasters or videographers, the H1n offers a stereo X/Y microphone configuration able to capture high-quality stereo sound, supporting up to 24-bit audio at sampling rates of 44.1, 48, or 96 kHz in WAV and various MP3 formats. Sound is recorded to microSD or microSDHC (up to 32GB capacity)

A 3.5mm mic/line input to connect an external microphone or music player is provided, while a 3.5mm headphone/line output lets you connect headphones or external speakers. A high-speed USB 2.0 port allows you to easily transfer data to your Mac or Windows computer. The unit also functions as an audio interface, allowing you to record directly from the Zoom H1n to your favorite DAW.

Zoom H1n: the take-anywhere sound recorder

The Zoom H1n Handy Recorder also offers a new tone generator that makes it easy to calibrate your H1n and camera audio levels, ideal for videographers wanting to use the audio recorder with their DSLR and video cameras.

The device runs on two standard AAA alkaline, Lithium, or NiMH rechargeable batteries providing up to 10 hours of continuous operation (alternatively,  a AC adapter, AD-17, can be used), and is distributed with free recording software, including  download licenses for Steinberg’s Cubase LE music production software and WaveLab LE audio editing software.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:

In Depth – Soundly 2 for Windows and OS X

Roland: sound and vision solutions at CES 2018

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

You Might Also Like

Roland: sound and vision solutions at CES 2018
News

Roland: sound and vision solutions at CES 2018

Musicians can now create split screen performance videos of original music with the interesting...
The 2018 guide to SSD and HDD portable drives
Post Production

The 2018 guide to SSD and HDD portable drives

Portable solutions, many shock-resistant, announced in Las Vegas this year suggest the need to...
Tello: a “powered by DJI” drone for $99
News

Tello: a “powered by DJI” drone for $99

While the Tello may not be you way into aerial cinematography at a professional...
SanDisk: a 1TB Flash Drive and other portable storage solutions revealed at CES 2018
News

SanDisk: a 1TB Flash Drive and other portable storage solutions revealed at CES 2018

The 1TB USB Type-C flash solution was not the only “world’s first” announced at...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar