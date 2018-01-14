Introduced at CES 2018, the Zoom H1n Handy Recorder is a stereo digital audio recorder that fits into the palm of your hand and aims to be the “next” take-anywhere recorder for every creator’s gear bag.

With the H1n, Zoom redesigned the user experience, introducing one-touch button controls that make it simple to record songs, audio-for-film, lectures, podcasting, and more, while controlling every aspect of the recording through the intuitive menus on the new monochromatic 1.25” LCD display, which is, adds Zoom, easy to read even in the brightest lighting conditions. You can also set the H1n to auto-record, pre-record, and self-time, making sure you always capture the moment.

Zoom moved the buttons the H1 had on the side to the front of the recorder, making it easier to control all the operation with your thumb. Activation of features like sample rate and resolution, low-cut filter, built-in limiter and auto-level are also controlled from buttons, clearly labelled, above the record button. The advanced on-board limiter offers distortion-free signal up to 120 dB SPL, cleanly recording the loudest of bands, while a low-cut filter also helps eliminate pops and unwanted low frequency rumble.

Conceived for anyone who needs to record sound, from journalists to musicians, podcasters or videographers, the H1n offers a stereo X/Y microphone configuration able to capture high-quality stereo sound, supporting up to 24-bit audio at sampling rates of 44.1, 48, or 96 kHz in WAV and various MP3 formats. Sound is recorded to microSD or microSDHC (up to 32GB capacity)

A 3.5mm mic/line input to connect an external microphone or music player is provided, while a 3.5mm headphone/line output lets you connect headphones or external speakers. A high-speed USB 2.0 port allows you to easily transfer data to your Mac or Windows computer. The unit also functions as an audio interface, allowing you to record directly from the Zoom H1n to your favorite DAW.

The Zoom H1n Handy Recorder also offers a new tone generator that makes it easy to calibrate your H1n and camera audio levels, ideal for videographers wanting to use the audio recorder with their DSLR and video cameras.

The device runs on two standard AAA alkaline, Lithium, or NiMH rechargeable batteries providing up to 10 hours of continuous operation (alternatively, a AC adapter, AD-17, can be used), and is distributed with free recording software, including download licenses for Steinberg’s Cubase LE music production software and WaveLab LE audio editing software.

Was This Post Helpful: