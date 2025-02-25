Engineered to provide exceptional optical performance, revealing details that may not be discernible to the naked eye, the new Otus ML family starts with .4/50mm and 1.4/85mm in 2025.

ZEISS brings the legendary name Otus back to life with new lenses optimized for the latest mirrorless mounts and available for Sony E, Canon RF- and Nikon Z-Mount.

ZEISS has announced the introduction of a new Otus ML family, a series of lenses designed specifically for professional photographers and visual story creators who require the highest optical performance and precision mechanics for full creative control. The Otus ML is available in two focal lengths: a 1.4/50mm lens suitable for versatile photography and a 1.4/85mm lens optimized for portrait work. Inspired by the legendary ZEISS Otus family, these new lenses bring ZEISS’ renowned optical excellence to mirrorless cameras including Sony E, Canon RF- and Nikon Z-Mount.

According to ZEISS, the Otus ML lenses are engineered to provide exceptional optical performance, revealing details that may not be discernible to the naked eye. These lenses embody the well-established ‘ZEISS Look,’ characterized by sharpness, accurate color reproduction, and a three-dimensional quality. The apochromatic lens design ensures excellent color fidelity while minimizing chromatic aberrations. Additionally, the aspherical design contributes to virtually distortion-free images, enhancing overall image quality. The ZEISS T* anti-reflective coating further reduces reflections and flare, improving clarity and color accuracy.

Manual focusing is more than a method

The Otus ML lenses offer precise manual focus, which enhances the creative and storytelling process. The lenses feature a smooth metal focus ring with a precision helicoid drive, facilitating accurate focusing. Manual aperture control, equipped with a de-click function for video, allows for seamless adjustments, which can be advantageous in various shooting scenarios.

Sebastian Döntgen, Head of ZEISS Mobile Imaging and Photography: “We are pleased to announce the introduction of the Otus ML lens to the community of photographers. This lens reflects our ongoing commitment to quality and innovation. The Otus ML family combines classic features with modern advancements, showcasing our dedication to enhancing photographic technology while honoring traditional craftsmanship.”

Petra Visuri, Category Manager ZEISS Photography: “Manual focusing is more than a method — it’s a way for photographers to connect deeply with their creative power and craftsmanship, enabling both unparalleled control and artistic freedom. Its precise focus allows exacting attention to detail that helps bring the visual idea to life.”

An absolute tactile delight

The all-metal construction of the Otus ML lenses is designed to endure the demands of professional photography. The compact and portable design is optimized for the latest mirrorless mounts: Sony E, Canon RF, and Nikon Z-Mount, with the 1.4/50mm weighing 1.49-lbs/0.68kg and the 1.4/85mm weighing 2.29-lbs/1.04kg. Clear and precise scales on the lenses enable quick adjustments, ensuring that photographers maintain control over their settings.

Mo Xie, professional photographer and ZEISS ambassador: “The unparalleled excellence of the ZEISS Otus ML lens makes it nearly impossible to find any flaws in the images it captures. Its remarkable sharpness and true-to-life colors are exactly what I need as a professional photographer – to preserve the essence of moments, people, and things as they truly are.”

Wolf-Peter Steinheisser, professional photographer and ZEISS ambassador: “This new lens from ZEISS is simply stunning! Incredibly sharp and precise, with a wonderfully lightweight feel in hand. The fully metal focusing ring? An absolute tactile delight—it’s a joy to use!”

Optimized for the latest mirrorless mounts

The Otus ML lenses are built to perform reliably in challenging conditions. A blue sealing ring protects the camera lens interface from dust and moisture, while additional seals provide protection against splashes. The lenses are temperature resistant, functioning effectively in environments ranging from -20°C to +55°C. They have also undergone rigorous testing for mechanical, vibration, and shock resistance.

Continuing the legacy of the Otus family, which has been recognized for its low sample variation and outstanding imaging performance since its introduction in 2013, the new Otus ML combines premium optical performance with precise mechanical engineering, optimized for the latest mirrorless mounts. This positions the Otus ML as a valuable tool for photographers seeking to combine full, precise control with creative freedom while focusing on the core of their imaging work.

The ZEISS Otus ML lens family will be presented on February 26, 2025, at 11 am CET on YouTube (@ZEISSCameraLenses) by ZEISS experts. Available from retailers, the ZEISS Otus ML 1.4/50mm will be out in Spring, 2025 at $2,500, with the 1.4/85mm later in 2025 at $2,999.